$31,180Est. Lease: $391/mo
East Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Greenville / North Carolina
If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. Check out this 2020! The optimal mix of performance and efficiency! Top features include a split folding rear seat, front bucket seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, and remote keyless entry. Dodge made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG8LH218869
Stock: 46127356
Listed since: 09-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$43,370Est. Lease: $515/mo
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, VOICE COMMAND, APPLE CARPLAY, U-CONNECT, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP SENSORS, REMOTE ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, MULTI-ZONE AC, USB, FOG LAMPS.This New 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T features an impressive hemi 5.7l v8 multi displacement vvt Engine with a *Frostbite Exterior and a Black Interior*. Contact Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today to SEE IF YOU QUALIFY FOR ADDITIONAL REBATES.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This Dodge Challenger Includes Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge*STOCK# LH206400 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T ready for sale today with an additional *20 OTHER MODELS LIKE THIS IN STOCK!* Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus WILL BUY OR TRADE FOR YOUR VEHICLE, MOTORCYCLE and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville, Marysville & Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 0.0 Highway MPG and 0.0 City MPG! This Dodge Challenger comes Factory equipped with an impressive hemi 5.7l v8 multi displacement vvt engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington new car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Compass, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to Grove City, Hilliard or Upper Arlington, you'll arrive in style with options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Head Restraints, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.Prices are for retail purchases thru select lenders, See Store for Details.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT1LH206400
Stock: LH206400
Listed since: 08-20-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$121,610Est. Lease: $1,566/mo
The Porsche Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
Jet Black Metallic 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera RWD 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.0L H6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 379hp
Dealer Review:
Fantastic sales experience with Michael S. Helped us make our decision easier by having two vehicles prepared for our selection. Great knowledge and great experience. This is our fifth vehicle with Michael S.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A98LS206590
Stock: P200502
Listed since: 06-23-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$37,585Est. Lease: $438/mo
AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
TRANSMISSION; 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC,EXHAUST; DUAL-MODE,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,EMISSIONS; FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS,ENGINE; 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI; VVT,JET BLACK; SEAT TRIM,SATIN STEEL GRAY METALLIC
Dealer Review:
Great experience overall. Very professional and understanding. Carlos the salesman was great as well as Mario the finance manager. Thank you once again.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FF1R77L0149243
Stock: L0149243
Listed since: 08-20-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$39,180Est. Lease: $456/mo
Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Ventura / California
Octane Red Pearlcoat 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Crown Dodge is home of the low-price guarantee! Here at Crown Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM, we believe that great service means more than just offering our new 2020 Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and RAM lineup. We believe that great service also includes helpful advice, friendly car financing, and the highest quality parts and repairs for your car. Our staff works hard to make your full automotive experience at our car dealership in Ventura, CA enjoyable, and we look forward to helping you today! All vehicles at Crown Dodge have our SWAT security system $995 and Clear Shield $395 pre-installed. Prices on the website do not include dealer added equipment. Price includes: $3750 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020 $500 - 2020 MY Military Program 39CLB. Exp. 01/04/2021
Dealer Review:
I had a wonderful experience at crown ridge jeep today. Bought a jeep grand Cherokee. They made it quick and painless. Would definitely go back.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT1LH191414
Stock: H2142
Listed since: 07-19-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$52,295Est. Lease: $631/mo
Audi Mission Viejo - Mission Viejo / California
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Distinctive design and opulent equipment are standard. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Audi prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a power seat, rain sensing wipers, and power windows. Audi made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Dealer Review:
I recently Purchased an Audi RS5 (Nardo Grey/Black,Sportback) from Brennan, He was super knowledgeable and helped me find the exact car i wanted. Even helped me to get my rimz colored gloss black.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A5 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTNAF59LA012120
Stock: A200476
Listed since: 03-07-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$32,970Est. Lease: $462/mo
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Magnetic Black Pearl 2020 Nissan 370Z 3.7L V6 Automatic RWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPGFor your VIP appointment please call 703-823-9000!
Dealer Review:
This is my second car from Passpot Nissan and was the easiest experience ever. My sales person Tony was professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle and options. Ryan was beyond awesome and had me out the door and in my new car in 2 hours!!! Never had such a great experience. Definitely feel like I am family and love everything about Passport. Walter in service is awesome, game me invaluable advice about the cars available, set me up with Tony and made sure Ryan was involved during the whole process. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a new car.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5LM823099
Stock: 30729
Listed since: 07-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$35,455Est. Lease: $472/mo
Future Ford Lincoln - Roseville / California
Scores 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Ford Mustang delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine powering it's polished transmission. Wheels w/Locks, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer. This Ford Mustang Comes Equipped with These Options Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: reverse lockout pull ring, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer.
Dealer Review:
Had a great car buying experience..James Deno was my salesman and he was very knowledgeable about the particular car I was buying and the process of finance..James explained everything to me with all of the new technology of the car and connecting my phone to the car wasn't so overwhelming with someone so knowledgeable ..the whole process went smooth I had all of my questions answered throughly. Thank you James Deno I will definitely tell my friends and will return when I need another car
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH7L5154997
Stock: F089376
Listed since: 08-17-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$213,750
Audi Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Bluetooth, Keyless Start. V10 performance trim, Vegas Yellow exterior and Black w/ Vegas Yellow interior CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: SPORT SEAT PACKAGE W/DIAMOND STITCHING Alcantara Headliner w/Diamond Stitching, Full Leather Package, upper and lower dash, door and side panels and airbag cap, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM 13 speakers and 550 watts. Audi V10 performance with Vegas Yellow exterior and Black w/ Vegas Yellow interior features a 10 Cylinder Engine. VISIT US TODAY: Audi Raleigh is the premier dealership location for the best deals on both new and used cars in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. We have a strong and committed sales team and factory-certified technicians with years of experience satisfying customer's needs. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Will was responsive & courteous. Texting made experience clear & concise.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi R8 V10 performance quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAKBAFX8L7901306
Stock: D005272
Listed since: 02-17-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$34,995Est. Lease: $405/mo
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
The Price you see is the price you will pay. NOT A PENNY MORE. You may qualify for additional incentives. We offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for more information please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com. Accessories and color may vary. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. This is an individualized price quote and is valid solely in connection with a purchase by you, the recipient. Quoted price good on date of publication only. Price already include applicable manufacturer rebates and incentives which are subject to manufacturer incentive or rebate qualification criteria and requirements, and which may be contingent upon manufacturer finance company approval. Manufacturer incentive data (customer rebates) is provided by third parties and believed to be accurate as of the time of publication. Manufacturer incentives may expire at any time. Dealer service/document fee of $895 is not included in quoted price. Tax, tag, electronic and registration fees not included. Standard features are based upon trim level. Price does not include dealer installed options or equipment. All features not on all vehicles. See Accessories listing for accessories particular to this vehicle. Internet Price includes the following incentives:
Dealer Review:
Today was actually my 4th purchase in total at this dealer.. i can honestly say that so far it was the best. I was upside down on my car and they gave me a headache relief. Got a brand new car for almost the same of what i was paying. Alejandro M. Was our sales guy, so far he has been the best sales guy. Honesty, attitude, and makes you feel like family. Thank you Alejandro.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FE1R74L0146464
Stock: L0146464
Listed since: 08-05-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$39,348Est. Lease: $460/mo
Palm Bay Ford - Palm Bay / Florida
2020 Ford Mustang Shadow Black EcoBoost RWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 310hpThis vehicle includes the following Features: 2.3L High Performance Package (Active Valve Performance Exhaust), Ecoboost Handling Package, Equipment Group 101A (Body-Color Blade Decklid Spoiler and Cloth Bucket Seats), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Metallic Gray Hood Accent Stripe, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. 20/28 City/Highway MPGWe offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS! #1 FORD DEALER IN THE AREA. LOCALLY OWNED AND OPERATED. "NOBODY BEATS A PALM BAY FORD DEAL, NOBODY!!"
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TD6L5141588
Stock: L5141588
Listed since: 03-11-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$31,460Est. Lease: $392/mo
Hall Ford Elizabeth City - Elizabeth City / North Carolina
Equipment Group 101A (Body-Color Blade Decklid Spoiler), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. *Every Internet Price includes current applicable manufacturer rebates, incentives, and dealer discounts. Some incentives may require financing through the manufacturerâ s finance company on approved credit. You may also qualify for additional manufacturer incentive programs (e.G., College graduate, owner loyalty, and military). See dealer for more details about these programs. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($699 Virginia, North Carolina). Internet Price includes freight charge. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer. Price includes: $1000 - Special Package Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $1250 - Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
Great Service, Taylor Inge did whatever it took to get me in my new F-150!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH6L5154036
Stock: 8208307
Listed since: 07-28-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$33,685Est. Lease: $422/mo
Texan Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Humble / Texas
Texan Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is delighted to offer this charming 2020 Dodge Challenger GT. White Knuckle Clearcoat RWD 8-Speed AutomaticIn addition to transparent, no hassle pricing and upfront no hassle trade evaluation.....We provide an enjoyably brief and easy Sales Experience...Your Pace...Your Way....CONTACT US AT (281)359-7100 Advertised Prices do not include any dealer installed options and advertised prices exclude leases. Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 09/07/2020 $1000 - Southwest BC Regional Bonus Cash SWCL1G. Exp. 09/30/2020 $3050 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
Great buying experience from the start. Instantly I knew they cared about my business and would be shooting me straight unlike other dealerships I had recently dealt with. Sammie had me going from the minute we got on the phone with accurate, reliable and friendly service. When I arrived he had what I wanted ready to go. I financed thru the dealership with a trade in and all of it took less time than any car buying experience previously. Unexpectedly less! Sammie was as friendly and hard working as they come and the financing options were great. Even with not the best credit at the time. Thanks to the entire team but especially Sammie. Highly recommend.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZJGXLH196485
Stock: LH196485
Listed since: 07-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$25,995Est. Lease: $338/mo
Bill Stasek Chevrolet - Wheeling / Illinois
Your Safety is our Top Priority!! Please consider inquiring about our vehicle pick-up and delivery services. Our online digital storefront will continue to be a helpful resource for shopping inventory, vehicle research, service and parts information, and communicating directly with the dealership. â Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily â Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site â Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill â Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers. Factory MSRP: $25,995 $2,461 off MSRP! Black 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2D Coupe 2.0L Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual RWD Serving Wheeling, Buffalo Grove, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Deerfield, Northbrook, Long Grove, Prospect Heights and all of Chicago since 1950! ONLY 20 minutes from O'hare International Airport, 30 minutes from Downtown Chicago and the Wisconsin border !! Stop by and see why people say " Take It to Stasek " !! *** Please contact us for more details *** $1500 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
I purchased a used vehicle from Bill Stasek Chevrolet back in July, and wanted to give it a few months prior to posting a review. The dealer and salesman (Mike Molloy) were very forthright and genuine both in their sales pitches, costs included, processes, etc. I was treated with respect the second I was approached on the lot, which the same can not be said for other dealers I had visited. Purchasing a used vehicle is not without its share of concerns, but I will say that I have had no issues that needed to be addressed (other than a minor one that I was fully aware of when I purchased). I do not feel at all like anything was concealed or glossed over. The paperwork/registration/loan process was all handled efficiently as well. Whenever I did have any questions and concerns, and there were a couple of times, I received a response from Mark Lubrano (finance manager) promptly. All of my questions were answered and my concerns were alleviated. I'm glad that I had the pleasure of making my first official vehicle purchase from this dealership, and would consider them the bar for what I look for in a dealer from now on.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FA1RX7L0143652
Stock: 164857
Listed since: 07-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$27,640Est. Lease: $375/mo
Hayes Chevrolet - Alto / Georgia
Hayes Automotive is made up of FOUR DEALERSHIPS in North Georgia. The company has been family-owned and operated for over 40 years!!! Come be part of the Family here at Hayes!! 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged Factory MSRP: $27,640 22/31 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1500 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
Great place for a new car and the people are awesome
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB1RXXL0148115
Stock: C010005
Listed since: 07-29-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$32,180Est. Lease: $392/mo
Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Driver Convenience Group (Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Front Fog Lamps, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, and Universal Garage Door Opener), Quick Order Package 2EA SXT, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seat, Illuminated entry, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Cast Aluminum. *Every Internet Price includes current applicable manufacturer rebates, incentives, and dealer discounts. Some incentives may require financing through Chrysler Capital on approved credit. You may also qualify for additional manufacturer incentive programs (e.G., College graduate, owner loyalty, and military). See dealer for more details about these programs. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, freight, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($699 Virginia, North Carolina). Freight charges: $1,495 (all new Chrysler, Dodge & Jeep models); $1,695 (all new RAM models). Freight charges: Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer. Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 09/07/2020 $3050 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
I went to Hall and bought a new Jeep Cherokee. It was overall a great experience. Shane was super helpful and led us through the purchase. Highly recommend Shane and Hall dealership.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAGXLH206772
Stock: 18200120
Listed since: 08-26-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$199,355Est. Lease: $3,187/mo
Mercedes-Benz Of Temecula - Temecula / California
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Temecula This Mercedes-Benz includes: NIGHT VIEW ASSIST PLUS Night Vision DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE UPHOLSTERY CODE WHEELS: 20 AMG FORGED 10-SPOKE SILVER Aluminum Wheels DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control SWAROVSKI CRYSTAL HEADLAMP ACCENTS BLACK DINAMICA HEADLINER CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR PACKAGE AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL IN CARBON FIBER AMG CARBON FIBER/BLACK PIANO LACQUER TRIM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63. When the Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
Dealer Review:
Krystin was extremely kind, patient, knowledgeable and professional. She provided me with most care and Excellent service with the purchase of my new Mercedes Benz Metris. My experience was Very impressive. Thank you Krystin
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8JB5LA041321
Stock: T07579
Listed since: 11-05-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$50,150Est. Lease: $778/mo
AutoNation Ford Amherst - Amherst / Ohio
GT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE,TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT,RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN,ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST,Leather Seats,ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),EBONY; LEATHER BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8,EQUIPMENT GROUP 400A,FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET,OXFORD WHITE
Dealer Review:
I have purchased several cars from JanRusso over the years and I have found him to be a great sales person! Great with details tells it like it is and get you the best deal that he can! He’s honest hard-working and I have nothing but good things to say about the deal he gave me on my new Ford Ranger.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF3L5171195
Stock: L5171195
Listed since: 09-02-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
