Best Convertible Lease Deals & Specials
What Are the Best Convertible Lease Deals Near me?
- There are 1,964 matching lease deals for Convertible models. Dealers near you have Convertible models available from $518 per month, to $3,266 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Convertible lease deals
How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Convertible?
- The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 BMW M8 is $1,503 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C, for $2,557/mo, or a 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C, for $1,503/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Convertible lease deals
Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Convertible?
- Monthly lease payments for a Convertible can be as much as $834 or $600 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Convertible lease deals
$146,755Est. Lease: $1,503/mo
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE,Leather Seats,NECK WARMER,Navigation System,MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s),Convertible Soft Top,All Wheel Drive,ALPINE WHITE,BLACK; EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER,WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" FR & 20" X 10.5" RR BLACK
Dealer Review:
Recently purchased a 535i from Valencia BMW. Jeffry, the Salesman, made the experience, from start to finish, effortless on my part. Valencia BMW gave me a fair price on my trade-in, verified by Edmunds. The price of the car was haggle-free, which added to the ease of purchase. All-in-all, the experience was stress and trouble free. This is the second time I purchased a BMW from this dealership.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C04LCD43542
Stock: LCD43542
Listed since: 12-06-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$176,585Est. Lease: $2,557/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Nashville - Franklin / Tennessee
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT AMG GT C features NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE, PARKING SENSORS, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE:APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH COMMUNICATIONS, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, MEMORY SEAT CONTROLS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORS, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, SECURITY SYSTEM, Magnetite Black Metallic EXTERIOR COLOR, and Macchiato Beige/Black INTERIOR COLOR. MERCEDES-BENZ of NASHVILLE Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is proud to be the largest Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Nashville area! Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is located at 630 Bakers Bridge Ave. Nashville, TN 37067. Our dealership sets the standard high and has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. It is this commitment to excellence that makes our customer service not only our promise to you it is our mission!
Dealer Review:
Greg Miles was extremely helpful; first time buying a car and he made sure I felt comfortable and got the best deal through out the entire process with no pressure. Brigg in finance helped to make sure I understood all of my options, and went out of his way to make what could have been a complicated situation easy. Would highly recommend this dealership!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYK8AAXLA025723
Stock: LA025723
Listed since: 10-30-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$220,805Est. Lease: $3,266/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell - Park Hills / Kentucky
designo Diamond White Metallic 561 Black Exclusive Nappa Leather with Diamond Stitching DA1 Convenience Package (500 Power Folding Mirrors 249 Autodimming Mirrors 232 Garage Door Opener P49 Mirror Package) DA7 Lane Tracking Package (476 Lane Keeping Assist 234 Blind Spot Assist) DC4 AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package II (U99 Carbon Fiber Fixed Rear Wing B28 Carbon Fiber Side Mirror Housings) B07 AMG High-Performance Ceramic Composite Braking System B29 AMG Carbon Fiber Door Sill Panels C52 Indoor Car Cover H10 Carbon Fiber/Black Piano Lacquer Trim RXC 19"/20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Forged Wheel, Black 239 Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC® 446 Touchpad 61U Black DINAMICA Headliner 740 Black Soft Top 773 AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package I: Carbon Fiber 811 Burmester® High-End Surround Sound System
Dealer Review:
Fernando and the team at Mercedes-Benz at Fort Mitchell were absolutely outstanding when I purchased my vehicle from them last week. Fernando was very responsive to text messages, he is extremely knowledgeable about all things AMG, was very transparent with me, and we were able to work everything out on the phone. I live in Missouri and they are based out of Kentucky, I was looking for a very specific vehicle and MBFM had it. They had my vehicle shipped and arranged for my trade-in to be picked up. I cannot say how well this whole process has been handled. It was an absolute pleasure to do business with Fernando and the guys at MBFM. Truly excellent 5 star service. I could not be happier.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT R with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KYK7KA9LA029156
Stock: 363679
Listed since: 02-26-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$37,255Est. Lease: $518/mo
Greiner Ford Lincoln of Casper - Casper / Wyoming
Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST, EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A, TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AU... Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior and Dark Ceramic interior, EcoBoost trim CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Selectable Drive Modes w/Toggle Switches, SiriusXM Radio, a 6-month prepaid subscription, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Wheels: 18" x 8" Machined-Face Aluminum, high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets, Body-Colour Blade Decklid Spoiler, Silver Arrow Aluminum Instrument Panel Finish, 9 Speaker Stereo System, Tires: 235/50R18 BSW All-Season, Reverse Sensing System, 6-Way Power Driver & 4-Way Passenger Seat, TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle, RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: The main goal here, at Greiner Ford of Casper, is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used vehicle, or need quality auto repair, parts or auto financing, our dealership is ready to assist drivers in the Riverton WY, Gillette and Sheridan areas with all of the above! Price does not include title, license, or $399 dealer doc fee. Only equipment basic to each model is listed. Call or email for complete, specific vehicle information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH9L5108833
Stock: L5108833
Listed since: 10-17-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$120,495Est. Lease: $1,773/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin - Rocklin / California
Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz SL boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SD Card Navigation Pre Wiring, LED Brakelights and Headlights, Back-Up Camera.*This Mercedes-Benz SL Comes Equipped with These Options *Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Spoke, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Tracker System, Tires: 255/35R19 Front & 285/30R19 Rear, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Why *We're the BEST* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin, 4747 granite dr, Rocklin, CA 95677 to claim your Mercedes-Benz SL!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KJK7DA2LF060301
Stock: N15750
Listed since: 03-04-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$57,405Est. Lease: $634/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
PREMIUM PACKAGE,AMG LINE EXTERIOR,HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE,BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM,AMBIENT LIGHTING,WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Convertible Hardtop,BLACK,BLACK; MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY,WHEELS: 18" AMG MULTI-SPOKE
Dealer Review:
I am in LOVE with my Car! Carlos Montenegro really helped me make my decision on which car to get. I was between a Land Rover Or Mercedes, but with the amount of knowledge Carlos gave me, it made it easy for me to pick. He explained al the security features and even if he history of Mercedes. Very patient and gave me various options so I can decide between. I feel that I was given a great deal and will definitely recommend my friends to go here! Thank you again!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KPK3JA9LF170981
Stock: LF170981
Listed since: 03-12-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$36,555Est. Lease: $550/mo
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: 1LT trim, SUMMIT WHITE exterior and JET BLACK interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, WHEELS, 20" (50.8 CM) 5-SPOKE CARBON. AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input Chevrolet 1LT with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and JET BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 6800 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm), 20" (50.8 CM) 5-SPOKE CARBON FLASH PAINTED ALUMINUM, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM, 7" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCHSCREEN, AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, voice command pass-through to phone, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable. (STD). WHY BUY FROM US: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience at Hampton Chevy. Found a super nice used 2017 car that fit my budget. My sales rep Sarah was awesome and made the while process easy!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB3DS7L0143896
Stock: 2019434
Listed since: 08-05-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$177,150Est. Lease: $2,365/mo
Porsche St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Power Steering Plus SportDesign Front Fascia Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel Front Axle Lift System Carrara White Metallic Porsche Crest on Headrests 20"/21" Carrera Exclusive Design Wheels Power Folding Exterior Mirrors PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color Lane Change Assist (LCA) Seat Belts in Truffle Brown Club Leather in Truffle Brown ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View Premium Package5 Sport Package Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Light Design Package Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum, Illuminated Included First Year / 10,000 Mile Maintenance
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A99LS263886
Stock: LS263886
Listed since: 03-30-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$75,545Est. Lease: $939/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Valencia - Valencia / California
Mercedes-Benz of Valencia is home to the exclusive 27 Minute Experience. We understand your time is not only important, it is invaluable! Within 27 minutes of your arrival, we promise to: 1.Provide you with a personalized demonstration drive 2.Provide you with a professional appraisal of your current vehicle 3.Provide you with our BEST finance and lease numbers to take with you! Call William Moussa or Kaz Foroutan , Certified Internet Sales Managers, today to schedule your own 27 Minute Experience! 800-731-4632
Dealer Review:
Remember that famous line in the 1996 motion picture Jerry Maquire? “Show Me The Money!” We recently return our leased Mercedes at Mercedes Benz of Valencia for an evaluation and lease of a new vehicle. The lease was almost over and Mercedes contacted us and told us they would evaluate the vehicle at our home and let us know if there was any assessment of damage or wear and tear. We also got a reach out from William Mousa at the dealership around the same time who told us to forgo the Mercedes evaluation and just bring it in to the dealership instead and they would perform the evaluation of any wear or damage. Based upon this communication, we took the vehicle into Mercedes Benz of Valencia, where it was evaluated by two different people and we were told everything look fine. There were two scratches but the cost of these would be erased if we leased a new vehicle. We selected a new vehicle and drove off the lot the same day. About a week later, we received a bill from Mercedes for almost $2000 for wear and tear of the tires and scratches. When I complained, to Mercedes Benz and told them what had transpired, most of the charges were taken off but we were told by the dealership to pay the remaining money to keep our account current. We paid the amount due in full and we agreed in September that the dealership would send a check for $150 to make us whole. When the check didn’t come, we contacted William Mousa (who did the lease for us) who told us he would check it out with his General Sales Manager (Kaz Fouroutan) but nothing was done and we still waited. When I contacted Mr. Fouroutan directly by email, he wrote back at tepid note, “we are working on it.” This was now in October. When nothing came of that, I email Chris PAZ General Manger of the dealership and he sent me an email containing an image of an unsigned check cut back in September with no note attached. It is now the 22nd of October, and no check has been sent or received by us. The response by management of this dealership was tepid and non-professional. William m Mousa, pretends to care but really has done nothing to solve the problem. Unfortunately, this dealership wants your money and once it has locked in a deal, you are on your own. I would not do business with this dealership in the future. I am not sure why they would send me an image of an unsigned check dated a month before with no other note or explanation. What is the symbolism of that? You are not worthy of a reply. While $150 is not a lot of money, it was something promised to us and not delivered. Now it is up to me to take time out of my life to get this dealership to honor their commitment and treat their customers with at least a minimal level of courtesy. All I can say to them at this point is SHOW ME THE MONEY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK6GA9LF166969
Stock: 30353
Listed since: 12-06-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
2020 BMW M4
$82,545Est. Lease: $1,016/mo
BMW of Monrovia - Monrovia / California
This 2020 BMW M4 Convertible is loaded with top-line features. Wheels: 18" x 9" Fr & 18" x 10" Rr M V-Spoke -inc: Ferric gray, style 513M, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This BMW M4 Convertible Has Everything You Want *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tracker System, Tires: 255/40R18 Fr & 275/40R18 Rr Performance -inc: Non run-flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Sport Bucket Front Seats, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Pass-Thru, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1 year All Access subscription, Side Impact Beams, Remote Services, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator, Redundant Digital Speedometer.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by BMW of Monrovia located at 1425 S Mountain Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016 to make this car yours today!
Dealer Review:
With COVID safety procedures in place purchasing a car was very different. My sales person at Monrovia BMW did her very best to make my purchase experience safe and effective. When situations arose that needed her attention she was on it immediately.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C07L5R72704
Stock: L5R72704
Listed since: 07-23-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$374,380
McLaren Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
McLaren Beverly Hills is proud to present this 2020 McLaren 720S Coupe in Aztec Gold and Black McLaren Beverly Hills is part of O'Gara Coach Company, the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and deliver to anywhere in the world. McLaren Beverly Hills is known for its world-renowned selection of New McLarens and Certified Pre-Owned (McLaren Qualified CPO) / Used McLarens. These include the 570 model range (570S, 570GT, 570 Spider), the 650S, the McLaren 600LT, 675LT, 720S, Senna, P1 and MP4-12C. McLaren Beverly Hills offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned (McLaren Qualified) / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the top luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 McLaren 720S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM14FCA4LW004383
Stock: 20ML390
Listed since: 10-15-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$157,195Est. Lease: $1,623/mo
BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California
IVORY WHITE/TARTUFO; INDIVIDUAL FULL MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY,BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,M DRIVER'S PACKAGE,DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE,DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE,Leather Seats,NECK WARMER,Navigation System,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s),Convertible Soft Top,All Wheel Drive,BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC,WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" FR & 20" X 10.5" RR M DBL-SPOKE
Dealer Review:
Everyone was very polite, respectful, and professional. We were able to take our time and left alone to both test drive and to discuss our decision in private. They helped us to work with our budget. It was one of the best experiences in purchasing a vehicle.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C0XLBM09529
Stock: LBM09529
Listed since: 10-28-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
Five Star Dealer
$227,345
Audi Ontario - Ontario / California
The 2020 Audi R8 Spyder looks faster than ever. An all-new exterior underscores its sport character with razor-sharp styling --- a wide, flat front grille, new bumpers, customizable Audi rings and R8 badging in High-gloss Black, darkened headlights, flat slits in the hood that are reminiscent of the Audi Sport quattro(R) brand icon --- all of which complement the acoustic folding roof that raises or lowers in just 20 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph. The driver-centric cockpit with 18-way power sport seats and multifunction flat-bottom sport steering wheel with shift paddles and satellite controls puts the driver at the helm of exhilaration.The true power and main attraction of the 2020 R8 Spyder lies within the engine, which produces 562 horsepower on the V10 Coupe or 602 horsepower on the V10 performance model, both of which underscore its motorsport heritage and supercar status. The R8 Spyder features a completely unique application of quattro(R), which emulates a rear-wheel drive vehicle, but with the ability to send up to 100% of available torque to the front axle, depending on the driving situation. This is made possible by advanced technologies, like the electronically controlled hydraulic multi-plate clutch, the addition of torque vectoring and quattro(R) integration within the Audi drive select system.Audi drive select on the Audi R8 Spyder lets you choose between a range of variable handling settings through control of the quattro(R) all-wheel drive system, and other drivetrain and running gear components. Select your preference from up to four modes: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual. On the R8 V10 Coupe, Audi magnetic ride adjusts the firmness of the dampers through an electronically charged magnetic fluid within the shock absorbers. Dynamic, Comfort and Auto driving modes are also available via Audi drive select.The standard Audi virtual cockpit is a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument display that allows the driver to customize information such as audio and available navigation, offering Classic and Infotainment modes as well as Google Earth?. The R8 Spyder has a third option: Sport mode, which displays a large, central tachometer and performance statistics, such as a lap timer, horsepower and torque gauge, G-meter and more. You can connect your Audi to your world with Audi connect(R), an intuitive system that integrates sought after information like Google Earth?, weather conditions and traffic information. The R8 Spyder offers a complimentary 6-month trial of Audi connect(R) and Wi-Fi hotspot for passengers. Combined with in-vehicle 4G LTE connectivity, getting connected has never been easier. Designed specifically for the Audi R8 family, the standard Bang & Olufsen(R) Sound System offers premium audio technology as standard equipment on the R8 V10 Spyder. The system features 13 active speakers and a strategically placed subwoofer in the chamber of the front wheel, resulting in 550 watts of crystalline sound. Standard on the 2020 Audi R8 Spyder, MMI(R) touch with handwriting-recognition technology allows the driver to "write" their entry rather than selecting letters or numbers and more easily navigate maps by moving a finger across the touchpad. Parking system plus with rear view camera uses front and rear acoustic sensors to help detect when you are close to another object, while a rear view camera helps provide additional visibility when backing up.Let us show you all of the impressive features of the new 2020 Audi R8 Spyder in person today at Audi Ontario located at 2272 E. Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario, CA 91764.
Dealer Review:
Audi of Ontario was a wonderful place to buy our first Audi. Raquel Hernandez was a real star we worked very hard for our business. She unhesitatingly showed us multiple vehicles before we decided on our new Q5. She was extremely knowledgeable, especially about the new Audi virtual cockpit.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi R8 V10 performance quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUA4BCFX1L7900681
Stock: 4603K
Listed since: 10-04-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$98,045Est. Lease: $1,346/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Orlando - Maitland / Florida
PREMIUM PACKAGE,SADDLE BROWN/BLACK; PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY,SOFT CLOSE DOORS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS,WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Cooled Front Seat(s),Convertible Hardtop,BLACK HEADLINER,BRILLIANT BLUE METALLIC,BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM,FLOORMATS,WHEELS: 19" 10-SPOKE ALLOY W/BLACK ACCENTS
Dealer Review:
We bought a GLS 450 e we are very happy. Mrs.Claudia Grazioli is a excellent professional. WE RECOMMEND!! Mercedes Maitland WE RECOMMEND!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KJK6GA4LF061407
Stock: LF061407
Listed since: 08-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$146,900Est. Lease: $1,614/mo
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
Driving Assistance Package (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Drive Recorder, Parking Assistant Plus, Rear-View Camera, and Surround View w/3D View), 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Extended Merino Leather, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Seats w/Armrests Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Moonlight Black SoftTop, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Fr 20' x 10.5' Rr M Dbl-Spoke, WiFi Hotspot, and Wireless Charging. 2020 BMW M8 2D Convertible Black Sapphire Metallic 4.4L V8 8-Speed Automatic Sport 15/21 City/Highway MPG AWD Factory MSRP: $146,900 *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable), $69 dealer-installed Nitrogen (Tire) Inflation/Replacement and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Pricing and incentives may vary if vehicle is leased. Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
Dealer Review:
Jae did an exceptional job of helping me find a good used car. I would highly recommend him and BMW Catonsville to other future customers
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C0XLCD77579
Stock: 400585
Listed since: 02-06-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$129,750Est. Lease: $2,343/mo
Porsche Fremont - Fremont / California
Porsche Fremont presents this 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder Roadster. This Porsche includes: WHEELS PAINTED IN SATIN PLATINUM SUPPLEMENTAL SAFETY BARS IN EXTERIOR COLOR Rollover Protection Bars CLIMATE CONTROL PANEL PAINTED IN EXTERIOR COLOR CARBON FIBER BUCKET SEATS Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System 2-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL Multi-Zone A/C A/C Climate Control DASHBOARD TRIM PACKAGE IN LEATHER LED HEADLIGHTS W/PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS Daytime Running Lights Headlights-Auto-Leveling HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated Steering Wheel PORSCHE LOGO IN SATIN BLACK VEHICLE KEYS PAINTED W/KEY POUCH IN LEATHER APPLE CARPLAY W/SIRI Smart Device Integration AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rain Sensing Wipers PORSCHE CERAMIC COMPOSITE BRAKE (PCCB) STITCHING IN DEVIATED COLOR LUGGAGE NET IN PASSENGER FOOTWELL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Porsche courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, complimentary maintenance and much more. Contact us to experience a new level of service. Porsche Fremont, is a proud member of the family owned and operated Fletcher Jones Automotive Group. Weve had the pleasure of serving guests for over 70 years. We offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to help find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CC2A84LS240343
Stock: 9075
Listed since: 08-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$57,405Est. Lease: $633/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
PREMIUM PACKAGE,AMG LINE EXTERIOR,HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,REAR DECK SPOILER,SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE,BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM,AMBIENT LIGHTING,WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Convertible Hardtop,POLAR WHITE,SAHARA BEIGE; MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY,WHEELS: 18" AMG MULTI-SPOKE
Dealer Review:
I found the car through a consumer reports link and contacted Mercedes of Pompano about it. I was given Steve’s cell phone and communicated directly with him via phone and text. I had a smooth and welcoming experience of walking in, testing the car and buying it. Wothin 3 hours I drove home in my new car. .
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KPK3JA5LF169472
Stock: LF169472
Listed since: 03-13-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$58,535Est. Lease: $675/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Navigation, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE. sDrive30i trim, Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Alcantara/Vernasca interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C.OPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr/18" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke Ferric gray (style 798M), M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Black High Gloss Trim, Without Lines Designation Outside, M Sport Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Active Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant, Heated Front Seats, Wireless Charging, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, REMOTE ENGINE START, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW sDrive30i with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Alcantara/Vernasca interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 5000 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience working with Kanchan Sedhai. He accommodating my schedule and permitted me to take as much time in the car as I wanted. Although I ended up choosing a different car at a different dealership, I recommend working with Kanchan to anyone.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHF3C0XLWW76100
Stock: LWW76100
Listed since: 02-24-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
