Mercedes-Benz of Valencia - Valencia / California

Mercedes-Benz of Valencia is home to the exclusive 27 Minute Experience. We understand your time is not only important, it is invaluable! Within 27 minutes of your arrival, we promise to: 1.Provide you with a personalized demonstration drive 2.Provide you with a professional appraisal of your current vehicle 3.Provide you with our BEST finance and lease numbers to take with you! Call William Moussa or Kaz Foroutan , Certified Internet Sales Managers, today to schedule your own 27 Minute Experience! 800-731-4632

Dealer Review:

Remember that famous line in the 1996 motion picture Jerry Maquire? “Show Me The Money!” We recently return our leased Mercedes at Mercedes Benz of Valencia for an evaluation and lease of a new vehicle. The lease was almost over and Mercedes contacted us and told us they would evaluate the vehicle at our home and let us know if there was any assessment of damage or wear and tear. We also got a reach out from William Mousa at the dealership around the same time who told us to forgo the Mercedes evaluation and just bring it in to the dealership instead and they would perform the evaluation of any wear or damage. Based upon this communication, we took the vehicle into Mercedes Benz of Valencia, where it was evaluated by two different people and we were told everything look fine. There were two scratches but the cost of these would be erased if we leased a new vehicle. We selected a new vehicle and drove off the lot the same day. About a week later, we received a bill from Mercedes for almost $2000 for wear and tear of the tires and scratches. When I complained, to Mercedes Benz and told them what had transpired, most of the charges were taken off but we were told by the dealership to pay the remaining money to keep our account current. We paid the amount due in full and we agreed in September that the dealership would send a check for $150 to make us whole. When the check didn’t come, we contacted William Mousa (who did the lease for us) who told us he would check it out with his General Sales Manager (Kaz Fouroutan) but nothing was done and we still waited. When I contacted Mr. Fouroutan directly by email, he wrote back at tepid note, “we are working on it.” This was now in October. When nothing came of that, I email Chris PAZ General Manger of the dealership and he sent me an email containing an image of an unsigned check cut back in September with no note attached. It is now the 22nd of October, and no check has been sent or received by us. The response by management of this dealership was tepid and non-professional. William m Mousa, pretends to care but really has done nothing to solve the problem. Unfortunately, this dealership wants your money and once it has locked in a deal, you are on your own. I would not do business with this dealership in the future. I am not sure why they would send me an image of an unsigned check dated a month before with no other note or explanation. What is the symbolism of that? You are not worthy of a reply. While $150 is not a lot of money, it was something promised to us and not delivered. Now it is up to me to take time out of my life to get this dealership to honor their commitment and treat their customers with at least a minimal level of courtesy. All I can say to them at this point is SHOW ME THE MONEY.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDPK6GA9LF166969

Stock: 30353

Listed since: 12-06-2019