Recent Arrival! 2020 Ford Transit-350 Oxford White V6 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive*****Call or text Commercial and Fleet Specialist John "Kabby" Kabzinski at (574) 210-8320 to schedule a test drive or to request additional information.***** We offer total transportation solutions for all your commercial vehicle needs. Internet price includes all public offers based on dealership location and Ford Credit Retail Bonus Cash. You may also qualify for additional incentives-- ask Kabby for more details.At Zeigler Ford Lincoln of Elkhart, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE & GUARANTEED FINANCING, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will NEVER forget. Every vehicle has been through a 172-point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Pre-Owned Ford Vehicles 2018-2017-2016-2015-2014-2013-2012-2011-2010-2009-2008-2007-2006 Ford Escapes, Fusions, Focus, Edges, Flex, F- Series, Heavy Duty Diesel Trucks and more For sale. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by calling 574-294-1563 to schedule a test drive. Read our customer reviews at www.zeiglerfordelkhart.com/reviews or visit us on the web at www.zford.com, or stop by today, located at 2525 Bypass Rd. Elkhart, IN 46514. We are proud to service customers saving YOU time & money on ANY New or Pre-owned vehicle! Credit Union Financing, Special LOW Interest Rates. Poor Credit, No Credit, FIRST TIME BUYERS!! Past Bancrupcy... We Finance ALL!! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, and plate fees. Serving Michigan and all of our surrounding cities like Goshen, South Bend, Granger, Osceola, Mishawaka, Warsaw, Plymouth, Niles, Union, Edwardsburg, Bristol, Shipshewana, & including the entire Michiana area, and anywhere in the great state of Indiana. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Ford- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE.

I brought my sister in to see a 2015 Buick Encore. The very first thing I did was reach out to the dealership through the internet requesting some additional information. This was after hours and to my surprise I received a VERY prompt response from Mitch Miller. We were able to get an appointment set up for the very next day to come see the vehicle. We arrived to the dealership and were warmly greeted, and promptly attended to. Mitch let us take the car out for a test drive and when we came back we decided to go ahead and purchase it. My sister was a first time car buyer so Mitch made sure to walk her through all the details! He was amazing and it shows how much he cares for his work. The process was fairly quick, we worked with Mitch and then went on to financing, which was also a great experience. We are so happy with the purchase and I am grateful that Mitch was there to walk her through it! I will be back myself in the future and I am looking forward to working with him again!! Thank you Mitch! - Sara L and Michaela M

Description: New 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 HD High Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



VIN: 1FTBF4X89LKB16106

Stock: LKB16106

Listed since: 08-31-2020