Best Cargo Van Lease Deals & Specials
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
What Are the Best Cargo Van Lease Deals Near me?
- There are 3,715 matching lease deals for Cargo Van models. Dealers near you have Cargo Van models available from $688 per month, to $878 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Cargo Van lease deals
How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Cargo Van?
- The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof is $698 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof, for $762/mo, or a 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof, for $698/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Cargo Van lease deals
Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Cargo Van?
- Monthly lease payments for a Cargo Van can be as much as $16 or $80 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Cargo Van lease deals
- ExteriorInterior
$50,426
Mercedes-Benz of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
Why choose Mercedes-Benz of Chicago - A Fletcher Jones Company -Pickup and Delivery for Service -Complimentary Car Wash -Complimentary Loaner Mercedes-Benz Vehicles -$500 Refer-A-Friend Offer -Complimentary Paintless Dent Removal for the First Year -Lease Wear & Tear Coverage up to $1,000* -Lease Over Mileage Coverage up to 7,500 Miles* *See dealer for details. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is the perfect example of the modern luxury. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Beautiful color combination with Arctic White exterior over BLACK interior making this the one to own! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
Dealer Review:
Bryan, my sales guys was thoughtful, well informed and totally tuned in to what my needs were. He went out of his way the entire day to keep me posted on where we were in the buying process, since this was a remote purchase. I will definitely buy at MBC again and personally requested this hardworking young man. Once again thx to the Bryan and Roy.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4ECHY7LT025796
Stock: S8876
Listed since: 07-02-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$51,035
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2020 Sprinter 2500, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you! To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
Dealer Review:
I had the best experience with Trent Tate! He is very knowledgeable, honest, and patient. Highly recommend him for your next car!!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4ECHY8LP211372
Stock: T211372
Listed since: 06-24-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$39,345Est. Lease: $698/mo
Jim Manning Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Dinuba / California
What a great deal on this 2019 Ram! Pure practicality in a stylish package. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a trip computer, telescoping steering wheel, and air conditioning. A 3.6 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TRVDG0KE537671
Stock: 2197671
Listed since: 06-28-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$39,515Est. Lease: $762/mo
Savage 61 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Reading / Pennsylvania
**Price Includes - On-The-Job Discount. Conquest Bonus Cash. Natl Assoc Of Home Builders Discount.
Dealer Review:
Thank you Bob Care and the Finance Dept. for helping me buy out my lease on my 2016 Ram 1500. The Ram has been a great truck for my wife and I. I worked for Axcess Mechanical and we buy all of our vehicle from Bob Care. He has taken good care of use over the past 5 years. We have gotten at lease 20-25 vehicle from Savage The Service Dept is always there to get our Vehicle back in service as quickly as they can. Thank you
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TRVBG4KE561104
Stock: 86864
Listed since: 09-16-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$49,416Est. Lease: $761/mo
Mercedes-Benz Of Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
Artic White 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 170 WB High Roof RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew with Blind Spot Monitoring, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PF1CD1KP021702
Stock: 19702
Listed since: 04-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$39,590Est. Lease: $735/mo
Stewart Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Colma / California
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. Top features include front fog lights, air conditioning, heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TRVBG5LE139070
Stock: 139070
Listed since: 08-04-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$56,213
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster - Westminster / Colorado
Arctic White 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB 4MATICÂ 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel Proudly serving Colorado since 2003. Locally owned and operated. Long tenured Management, Sales and Service Teams. We can custom order your New Mercedes-Benz if you have not found what you are looking for today, most models can be special custom ordered withing 2-3 months. Lease and finance options from Mercedes Benz Financial and other lenders. Lease options include short and long term leases, one pay/singe pay leases and multiple security deposit leases. Service includes pickup and delivery of your vehicle for service visit with a Mercedes Benz loaner vehicle left at your home or office. 12 acre site with new and used at one convenient location. Serving Westminster, Denver, Boulder, Broomfield, Littleton, Erie, Aurora, Niwot, Lakewood, Thornton, Brighton, Longmont, Castle Rock, Parker, Castle Pine, Englewood, Cherry Hills, Cherry Creek, Sheridan, Federal Heights, Arvada, Golden, Evergreen, Erie, Louisville, Superior, Lafayette, Green Valley Ranch, Fort Lupton, Windsor, Firestone, Loveland, Ft. Collins, Vail, Aspen, Avon, Winter Park,
Dealer Review:
Josh is knowledgeable, personable, and professional. He worked to get us the best possible deal. We appreciated Josh and would buy another car from Mercedes of Westminster, Colorado.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W4EBVY8LT020498
Stock: LT020498
Listed since: 06-22-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$40,890
Jordan Ford - Live Oak / Texas
3.73 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Cruise Control w/Adjustable Spd Limiting Device (ASLD), Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Bucket Seats, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass, Front & Rear Vinyl Floor Covering, Illuminated Sun Visors, Interior Upgrade Package, Order Code 101A, Rearview Mirror, Remote keyless entry, Short-Arm Manual-Folding Power Adjust Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Wheels: 16" Silver Steel w/Black Hubcap. Jordan Ford has been in business for 100 years since 1919. Stop by to see the difference or use our #ExpressShop #JordanFordSA.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBR1C88LKA51664
Stock: TV51664
Listed since: 06-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$45,660
Zeigler Ford of Elkhart - Elkhart / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2020 Ford Transit-350 Oxford White V6 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive*****Call or text Commercial and Fleet Specialist John "Kabby" Kabzinski at (574) 210-8320 to schedule a test drive or to request additional information.***** We offer total transportation solutions for all your commercial vehicle needs. Internet price includes all public offers based on dealership location and Ford Credit Retail Bonus Cash. You may also qualify for additional incentives-- ask Kabby for more details.At Zeigler Ford Lincoln of Elkhart, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE & GUARANTEED FINANCING, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will NEVER forget. Every vehicle has been through a 172-point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Pre-Owned Ford Vehicles 2018-2017-2016-2015-2014-2013-2012-2011-2010-2009-2008-2007-2006 Ford Escapes, Fusions, Focus, Edges, Flex, F- Series, Heavy Duty Diesel Trucks and more For sale. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by calling 574-294-1563 to schedule a test drive. Read our customer reviews at www.zeiglerfordelkhart.com/reviews or visit us on the web at www.zford.com, or stop by today, located at 2525 Bypass Rd. Elkhart, IN 46514. We are proud to service customers saving YOU time & money on ANY New or Pre-owned vehicle! Credit Union Financing, Special LOW Interest Rates. Poor Credit, No Credit, FIRST TIME BUYERS!! Past Bancrupcy... We Finance ALL!! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, and plate fees. Serving Michigan and all of our surrounding cities like Goshen, South Bend, Granger, Osceola, Mishawaka, Warsaw, Plymouth, Niles, Union, Edwardsburg, Bristol, Shipshewana, & including the entire Michiana area, and anywhere in the great state of Indiana. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Ford- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE.
Dealer Review:
I brought my sister in to see a 2015 Buick Encore. The very first thing I did was reach out to the dealership through the internet requesting some additional information. This was after hours and to my surprise I received a VERY prompt response from Mitch Miller. We were able to get an appointment set up for the very next day to come see the vehicle. We arrived to the dealership and were warmly greeted, and promptly attended to. Mitch let us take the car out for a test drive and when we came back we decided to go ahead and purchase it. My sister was a first time car buyer so Mitch made sure to walk her through all the details! He was amazing and it shows how much he cares for his work. The process was fairly quick, we worked with Mitch and then went on to financing, which was also a great experience. We are so happy with the purchase and I am grateful that Mitch was there to walk her through it! I will be back myself in the future and I am looking forward to working with him again!! Thank you Mitch! - Sara L and Michaela M
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 HD High Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF4X89LKB16106
Stock: LKB16106
Listed since: 08-31-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$43,775Est. Lease: $817/mo
Perry Ford of Poway - Poway / California
Recent Arrival! Price does not include tax, title, license, document fees or added accessories. Price does include: $2000 - Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $250 - Special Package Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBAX2Y88LKA88704
Stock: 100928
Listed since: 07-23-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInteriorFive Star Dealer
$37,060Est. Lease: $688/mo
Hoblit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodland / California
All of our new vehicles come with a complimentary year of Scheduled Maintenance. See dealer for details. If we do not have a vehicle you specifically want, let us know and if its out there, we can get it for you. All these reasons made us the #1 New Car Dealership in Yolo County.Price includes the following rebates and discounts. Not everyone will qualify for all rebates. Please see dealer for details $1000 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020 $750 - 2020 ProMaster Conquest Bonus Cash 38CL5. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
Smooth, fast, uncomplicated process. I've had to spend all day at dealerships for earlier car purchases. This was very fast, and I appreciated that.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TRVBG9LE141596
Stock: 141596
Listed since: 08-22-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$39,975
Herb Chambers Ford of Braintree - Braintree / Massachusetts
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE The Herb Chambers Companies generates over 2.7 billion dollars in sales each year with over 2,400 employees. Last year over 60,000 people chose Herb Chambers for their new or used vehicle and another 500,000 clients serviced with one of our 60 dealerships. Please allow us the opportunity to exceed your expectations as well! OPTION PACKAGES FRONT REAR VINYL FLOOR COVERING: wheel well liners, FIXED REAR CARGO DOOR GLASS: Rearview Mirror, OXFORD WHITE, DARK PALAZZO, VINYL FRONT BUCKET SEATS, ORDER CODE 101A. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot. Ford Transit Cargo Van with Oxford White exterior and Dark Palazzo Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 275 HP at 6500 RPM*. .
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBR1C80LKB28513
Stock: 15516
Listed since: 09-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$47,360Est. Lease: $761/mo
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is pumped up to offer this handsome-looking 2020 Ram ProMaster 3500 High Roof in Bright White Clearcoat, beautifully equipped with Interior Convenience Group (Cargo Net, Locking Glove Box, Shelf Above Roof Trim, and Underseat Storage Tray), Premium Appearance Group (Chrome Front Grille and Front Fog Lamps), Premium Heavy Duty Suspension (Rear Heavy Duty Stabilizer Bar), Quick Order Package 21A, Rear Heater - A/C Prep Package, 16" Wheel Covers, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 3.86 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.0" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Additional Key Fobs (2), Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Center Wheel Cap, Cloth Bucket Seats, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Driver door bin, Driver/Passenger 6-Way Adjustable Lumbar Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Media Hub (USB, AUX), Media Input Hub, MOPAR Spray-On Floor Liner, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power Folding/Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/5" Display, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cargo LED Lamp, Rear Hinged Doors w/Fixed Glass, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 16" x 6.0" Steel!
Dealer Review:
I had a relatively nice experience at first. I bought a 2017 journey and even added the extended warranty for 6 years. The agent explained everything nice and explained if I wanted to add navigation to my vehicle that it would roughly be 600 or so. I was excited but then when I reached out to the service department they told me it would be more in the range of 2000 dollars. That obviously is a big difference in price and is equivalent to a down payment. They told me instead of adding nav that I could switch out the vehicle I wanted to get nav, however it was not the color I wanted, rather then making it right and adding nav at the 600 dollar price range regardless if it truly is 2000. They should not have claimed something if they were not 100 percent positive on what I could add to my vehicle.. Seems very deceiving because I would have shopped around for one that did have navigation instead of planning on adding navigation to the vehicle you sold me. I was contacted and informed that now they would be able to get it 500 dollars cheaper and that they talked to all managers to ensure they got the best price possible, that still is not even close to what I was originally told...You guys make tons of money from people daily and we are spending thousands of dollars on your expertise, the least you can do is be honest with a mistake and make it right. very unfortunate.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6URVJG3LE109653
Stock: D200318
Listed since: 12-16-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$36,255
Jenkins Chevrolet of Venice - Venice / Florida
$4,813 off MSRP! Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van Cargo RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex FuelBLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA. Price includes all rebates and incentives, some customers may not qualify. See dealer for details.: $3000 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFG9L1238282
Stock: C1006
Listed since: 06-08-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$48,005Est. Lease: $878/mo
Golf Mill Ford - Niles / Illinois
#1 Midwest's Largest Volume Ford Dealer 13 years running! This 2020 Transit-350 Passenger XL X2C 3.5L V6 is a Super Deal! - Stock #201697, Oxford White, Mileage:5, Priced below MSRP!!! Bargain Price!!! Biggest Discounts Anywhere* This car sparkles!! New Arrival!! dreaming about for a great deal on a superior Transit-350 Passenger? Well, we've got it. It doesn't stop showing off once you get inside** Optional equipment includes: 15-Passenger Seats, Privacy Glass, Radio: AM/FM w/SYNC 3 & 8' Screen, Cruise Control w/Adjustable Spd Limiting Device (ASLD), 3.73 Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, Reverse Sensing System, Rear-Window Defroster...
Dealer Review:
Purchasing a new vehicle can be quite stressful. That said, our salesman, Jaafar (Jeff) Ibrahim, made the experience quite a pleasure! His kind and patient demeanor immediately put us at ease. I appreciated that he took the time to answer all of our questions honestly and without pressuring us to make a purchase. It was refreshing to have a salesman whom we genuinely trusted! Over the decades, we have purchased many new vehicles. I have to say, I have never once experienced this degree of customer care! Jaafar took the time to explain all the new technology with which our vehicle is equipped. He has even reached out to us, reassuring us to feel free to contact him if we have any additional questions, whatsoever. An acknowledgment should be made to Jon Kreatsoulas, our Finance Manager. Jon, too, treated us honestly & very kindly and helped us to get the best financing possible! We thank Golf Mill Ford for hiring people with Integrity, who are so Gracious & Kind!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBAX2C88LKB20400
Stock: 201697
Listed since: 08-26-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$43,215Est. Lease: $740/mo
Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chelsea - Chelsea / Michigan
$4,914 off MSRP! 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Chrome Front Grille, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Interior Convenience Group, Locking Glove Box, Premium Appearance Group, Quick Order Package 21A, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Shelf Above Roof Trim, Underseat Storage Tray.Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram ProMaster 2500 Window Van High Roof FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTGolling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chelsea is proud to serve the residents of Chelsea, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Pinckney, Ypsilanti, Waterloo, Hudson Mills, and all other surrounding communities. Our customer service is second to none and we believe in being open and transparent in everything we do, including our live real-time market based pricing. Price includes: $1000 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TRVPG2LE123594
Stock: 204500
Listed since: 02-27-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$48,146
IG Burton Mercedes - Milford / Delaware
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WBAwards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4EBHY8LT024313
Stock: 20-5300
Listed since: 07-07-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$38,505
Southern Chevrolet - Foley / Alabama
Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van Cargo RWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 3D Extended Cargo Van 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGBFG5L1257871
Stock: 257871
Listed since: 07-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following searches:
Related Lease Deals
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Terrain 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014
- Used Porsche Panamera
- Used Toyota C-HR 2018
- Used Nissan Altima 2015
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD
- 2020 GS F
- Acura RDX 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Venue
- 2019 Portofino
- Rolls-Royce Dawn 2019
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2019 Jeep Cherokee
- 2019 Expedition
- 2020 Hardtop 4 Door
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals