Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|W12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|W12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|remote trunk release
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|ISR Mulliner Design Package
|yes
|Extended Range
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|275/35R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$291,900
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
