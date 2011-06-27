  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR
  4. Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Supersports Convertible ISR
Overview
Starting MSRP
$291,900
See Supersports Convertible ISR Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$291,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$291,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$291,900
Base engine size6.0 l
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$291,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$291,900
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$291,900
remote trunk releaseyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$291,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$291,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$291,900
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$291,900
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$291,900
ISR Mulliner Design Packageyes
Extended Rangeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$291,900
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$291,900
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine Green
  • Arabica
  • Quartzite
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Anthracite
  • Apple Green
  • Amber
  • Aegean Blue
  • Antique Gold
Interior Colors
  • Beluga, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$291,900
20 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$291,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$291,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Supersports Convertible ISR Inventory

Related Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles