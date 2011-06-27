  1. Home
2020 Bentley Mulsanne Base Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Mulsanne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$304,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.0/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$304,670
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque752 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower505 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$304,670
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Hidden Delightsyes
Centenary Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Wheelyes
Premier Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Wheelyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$304,670
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$304,670
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$304,670
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Veneered Gear Leveryes
Veneered Rim 4 Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooler w/Frosted Glass and Bespoke Tumblers - By Mullineryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Comfort Specificationyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding to Picnic Tablesyes
Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrailsyes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrorsyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Illuminated Cocktail Cabinet w/Bespoke Crystal Decanters and Tumblers - By Mullineryes
Black Curtains to Rear Cabinyes
Bentley Wing Badge to Waistrailsyes
Ivory Curtains to Rear Cabinyes
Veneered Door Panelsyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Refridgerated Bottle Cooler w/Frosted Glass and Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutesyes
Entertainment Specificationyes
Heated Single Tone 4 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Four City Umbrellasyes
Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrailsyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrorsyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Ventilated Front and Rear Seats w/Massage Functionyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Personalised Treadplate Plaquesyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Duo-Tone 4 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Valet Keyyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Waistrails and Fasciayes
Veneered Media Drawer and Minor Gauge Panelyes
Bentley Theatre - Twin 10.4" Electrically Deployable Tabletsyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Two City Umbrellasyes
Seat Pipingyes
Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rearyes
Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors w/Veneer Surroundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$304,670
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$304,670
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisheryes
LED Approach Lamp - by Mullineryes
Mulliner Range - Satinyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyes
Mulliner Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyes
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Dark Tint Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yes
Mulliner Bright Serenity Grille w/Chrome Radiator Shellyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Chromed Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Steel Vertical Vanes and Matrix Grilleyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Satinyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Mulliner Bright Serenity Grille w/Painted Radiator Shellyes
Mulliner Range - Duo Toneyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yes
Single Thin Fine Lineyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Maximum cargo capacity15.8 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.
Curb weight5977 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height59.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1078 lbs.
Wheel base128.6 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Exterior Colors
  • Windsor Blue
  • Thunder
  • Arabica
  • Amber- by Mulliner
  • Brodgar
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Camel
  • Bronze
  • Havana
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Rose Gold
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Royal Ebony - by Mulliner
  • Extreme Silver
  • Titan Grey
  • Hallmark
  • Storm Grey - by Mulliner
  • Granite
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Black Sapphire
  • Ice
  • Jetstream II
  • Moonbeam
  • Fountain Blue
  • Magnetic
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Kingfisher
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silver Storm
  • Meteor
  • Marlin
  • Tungsten
  • Neptune
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Peacock
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Sequin Blue
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Portofino
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • Silverlake
  • Azure Purple
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Black Velvet
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Dragon Red II
  • Damson
  • Anthracite Satin - by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Anthracite
  • Magenta
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Black Crystal
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Onyx
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Verdant
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Alpine Green over Light Emerald
  • Rose Gold over Magnetic
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Tungsten over Moonbeam
  • Tungsten over Damson
  • Moonbeam over Tungsten
  • Tungsten over Onyx
  • Tungsten over Black Crystal
  • Dragon Red II over Onyx
  • Fountain Blue over Meteor
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Silver Tempest over Damson
  • Havana over Arabica
  • Blue Crystal over Black Sapphire
  • Arabica over Havana
  • Damson over Silver Tempest
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Black Crystal over Tungsten
  • Black Sapphire over Blue Crystal
  • Damson over Tungsten
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Onyx over Dragon Red II
  • Light Emerald over Alpine Green
  • Onyx over Tungsten
  • Meteor over Fountain Blue
Interior Colors
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$304,670
265/45R Z tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$304,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
