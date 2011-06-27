Exterior Colors

Windsor Blue

Thunder

Arabica

Amber- by Mulliner

Brodgar

Bentayga Bronze

Camel

Bronze

Havana

Dark Cashmere

Khamun by Mulliner

Pale Brodgar

Light Gazelle - by Mulliner

Sunburst Gold

Orange Flame

Rose Gold

Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner

Spectre

Royal Ebony - by Mulliner

Extreme Silver

Titan Grey

Hallmark

Storm Grey - by Mulliner

Granite

Dark Sapphire

Light Grey Satin by Mulliner

Black Sapphire

Ice

Jetstream II

Moonbeam

Fountain Blue

Magnetic

Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner

Kingfisher

Silver Frost by Mulliner

Light Sapphire by Mulliner

Silver Tempest

Silver Storm

Meteor

Marlin

Tungsten

Neptune

Dove Grey (Solid)

Moroccan Blue

Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner

Peacock

Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner

Glacier White (Solid)

Sequin Blue

Magnolia (Solid)

Portofino

Julep by Mulliner

Silverlake

Azure Purple

Candy Red by Mulliner

Black Velvet

Claret by Mulliner

Burgundy

Dragon Red II

Damson

Anthracite Satin - by Mulliner

St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

Anthracite

Magenta

Beluga (Solid)

Breeze by Mulliner

Black Crystal

St James' Red (Solid)

Onyx

Apple Green

Alpine Green

British Racing Green (4) (Solid)

Barnato (Solid)

Cumbrian Green

Midnight Emerald

Light Emerald by Mulliner

Verdant

Radium by Mulliner

Alpine Green over Light Emerald

Rose Gold over Magnetic

Pale Brodgar over Brodgar

Tungsten over Moonbeam

Tungsten over Damson

Moonbeam over Tungsten

Tungsten over Onyx

Tungsten over Black Crystal

Dragon Red II over Onyx

Fountain Blue over Meteor

Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue

Silver Tempest over Damson

Havana over Arabica

Blue Crystal over Black Sapphire

Arabica over Havana

Damson over Silver Tempest

Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner

Monaco Yellow (Solid)

Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

Porcelain by Mulliner

White Sand

White Satin by Mulliner

Black Crystal over Tungsten

Black Sapphire over Blue Crystal

Damson over Tungsten

Brodgar over Pale Brodgar

Onyx over Dragon Red II

Light Emerald over Alpine Green

Onyx over Tungsten

Meteor over Fountain Blue