  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Mulsanne
  4. 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Bentley Mulsanne Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Mulsanne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG12no
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.0/406.4 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.25.4 gal.
Combined MPG12no
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
cylinder deactivationyesyes
Torque752 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm811 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l6.8 l
Horsepower505 hp @ 4000 rpm530 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.42.3 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
2 rear headrestsyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Hidden Delightsyesyes
Centenary Specificationyesyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Wheelyesno
Premier Specificationyesno
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyesno
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Wheelyesno
Speed Premier Specificationnoyes
Speed Premier Specification w/Dark Tint Flying "B" Radiator Mascotnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
memory card slotyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
video monitoryesyes
14 total speakersyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
DVD playeryesyes
USB connectionyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
power rear seat easy entryyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyes
Veneered Gear Leveryesyes
Veneered Rim 4 Spoke Steering Wheelyesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesno
Refrigerated Bottle Cooler w/Frosted Glass and Bespoke Tumblers - By Mullineryesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yesyes
Comfort Specificationyesyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding to Picnic Tablesyesyes
Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrailsyesyes
Naim for Bentleyyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yesyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyesno
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrorsyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yesyes
Illuminated Cocktail Cabinet w/Bespoke Crystal Decanters and Tumblers - By Mullineryesyes
Black Curtains to Rear Cabinyesyes
Bentley Wing Badge to Waistrailsyesyes
Ivory Curtains to Rear Cabinyesyes
Veneered Door Panelsyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yesyes
Refridgerated Bottle Cooler w/Frosted Glass and Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutesyesyes
Entertainment Specificationyesyes
Heated Single Tone 4 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyesyes
Four City Umbrellasyesyes
Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrailsyesyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrorsyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yesyes
Ventilated Front and Rear Seats w/Massage Functionyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yesyes
Hand Cross Stitchingyesyes
Personalised Treadplate Plaquesyesyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyesno
Duo-Tone 4 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyesyes
Valet Keyyesyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Waistrails and Fasciayesyes
Veneered Media Drawer and Minor Gauge Panelyesyes
Bentley Theatre - Twin 10.4" Electrically Deployable Tabletsyesyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyesyes
Two City Umbrellasyesyes
Seat Pipingyesyes
Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rearyesyes
Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors w/Veneer Surroundyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
14 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
14 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisheryesyes
LED Approach Lamp - by Mullineryesyes
Mulliner Range - Satinyesyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyesyes
Mulliner Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyesyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyesyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyesyes
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallicyesyes
Dark Tint Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyesyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyesyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yesyes
Mulliner Bright Serenity Grille w/Chrome Radiator Shellyesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyesyes
Chromed Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Steel Vertical Vanes and Matrix Grilleyesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Satinyesyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyesyes
Mulliner Bright Serenity Grille w/Painted Radiator Shellyesyes
Mulliner Range - Duo Toneyesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yesyes
Single Thin Fine Lineyesyes
Mulliner Dark Tint Serenity Grille w/Painted Radiator Shellnoyes
21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Polishednoyes
21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Dark Tintnoyes
Mulliner Dark Tint Serenity Grille w/Chromed Radiator Shellnoyes
Chromed Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Steel Vertical Vanes and Dark Tint Matrix Grillenoyes
Carbon Fibre Waistrail Inlaynoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Maximum cargo capacity15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.
Curb weight5977 lbs.5977 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Height59.9 in.59.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1078 lbs.1078 lbs.
Wheel base128.6 in.128.6 in.
Width75.8 in.75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Exterior Colors
  • Windsor Blue
  • Thunder
  • Arabica
  • Amber- by Mulliner
  • Brodgar
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Camel
  • Bronze
  • Havana
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Rose Gold
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Royal Ebony - by Mulliner
  • Extreme Silver
  • Titan Grey
  • Hallmark
  • Storm Grey - by Mulliner
  • Granite
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Black Sapphire
  • Ice
  • Jetstream II
  • Moonbeam
  • Fountain Blue
  • Magnetic
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Kingfisher
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silver Storm
  • Meteor
  • Marlin
  • Tungsten
  • Neptune
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Peacock
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Sequin Blue
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Portofino
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • Silverlake
  • Azure Purple
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Black Velvet
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Dragon Red II
  • Damson
  • Anthracite Satin - by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Anthracite
  • Magenta
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Black Crystal
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Onyx
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Verdant
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Alpine Green over Light Emerald
  • Rose Gold over Magnetic
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Tungsten over Moonbeam
  • Tungsten over Damson
  • Moonbeam over Tungsten
  • Tungsten over Onyx
  • Tungsten over Black Crystal
  • Dragon Red II over Onyx
  • Fountain Blue over Meteor
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Silver Tempest over Damson
  • Havana over Arabica
  • Blue Crystal over Black Sapphire
  • Arabica over Havana
  • Damson over Silver Tempest
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Black Crystal over Tungsten
  • Black Sapphire over Blue Crystal
  • Damson over Tungsten
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Onyx over Dragon Red II
  • Light Emerald over Alpine Green
  • Onyx over Tungsten
  • Meteor over Fountain Blue
  • Windsor Blue
  • Thunder
  • Arabica
  • Amber- by Mulliner
  • Brodgar
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Camel
  • Bronze
  • Havana
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Rose Gold
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Royal Ebony - by Mulliner
  • Extreme Silver
  • Titan Grey
  • Hallmark
  • Storm Grey - by Mulliner
  • Granite
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Black Sapphire
  • Ice
  • Jetstream II
  • Moonbeam
  • Fountain Blue
  • Magnetic
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Kingfisher
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silver Storm
  • Meteor
  • Marlin
  • Tungsten
  • Neptune
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Peacock
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Sequin Blue
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Portofino
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • Silverlake
  • Azure Purple
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Black Velvet
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Dragon Red II
  • Damson
  • Anthracite Satin - by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Anthracite
  • Magenta
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Black Crystal
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Onyx
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Verdant
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Alpine Green over Light Emerald
  • Rose Gold over Magnetic
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Tungsten over Moonbeam
  • Tungsten over Damson
  • Moonbeam over Tungsten
  • Tungsten over Onyx
  • Tungsten over Black Crystal
  • Dragon Red II over Onyx
  • Fountain Blue over Meteor
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Silver Tempest over Damson
  • Havana over Arabica
  • Blue Crystal over Black Sapphire
  • Arabica over Havana
  • Damson over Silver Tempest
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Black Crystal over Tungsten
  • Black Sapphire over Blue Crystal
  • Damson over Tungsten
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Onyx over Dragon Red II
  • Light Emerald over Alpine Green
  • Onyx over Tungsten
  • Meteor over Fountain Blue
Interior Colors
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
265/45R Z tiresyesno
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesno
Performance tiresyesno
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyes
265/40R Y tiresnoyes
Null tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Bentley Mulsanne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars