Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed Features & Specs
|Overview
See Mulsanne Inventory
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|279.4/457.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|811 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|530 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|Speed Premier Specification
|yes
|Entertainment Specification w/Maps
|yes
|Hidden Delights
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|Refrigerated Bottle Cooler with Frosted Glass and Bespoke Tumblers - By Mulliner
|yes
|Veneered Gear Lever
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control System
|yes
|Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors with Veneer Surround
|yes
|Bentley Theatre - Twin 10.4" Electrically Deployable Tablets with Maps
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Comfort Specification
|yes
|4 City Umbrellas
|yes
|Frosted Glass Refridgerated Bottle Cooler w/Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutes
|yes
|Contemporary Style Cross-Banding to Picnic Tables
|yes
|'Naim for Bentley' Premium Audio System
|yes
|Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrails
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)
|yes
|Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Veneered Rim Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)
|yes
|Bentley Wing Badge to Waistrails
|yes
|Black Curtains to Rear Cabin
|yes
|Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia and Waistrails
|yes
|2 City Umbrellas
|yes
|Ivory Curtains to Rear Cabin
|yes
|Veneered Door Panels
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Entertainment Specification
|yes
|Illuminated Cocktail Cabinet with Bespoke Crystal Decanters and Tumblers - By Mulliner
|yes
|Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)
|yes
|Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Ventilated Front and Rear Seats w/Massage Function
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Hand Cross Stitching
|yes
|Personalised Treadplate Plaques
|yes
|Valet Key
|yes
|Veneered Media Drawer and Minor Gauge Panel
|yes
|Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrails and Badge to Fascia
|yes
|Bentley Theatre - Twin 10.4" Electrically Deployable Tablets
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables
|yes
|Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rear
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rear
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.9 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisher
|yes
|LED Approach Lamp - by Mulliner
|yes
|Personal Commission - Duo Tone
|yes
|21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Polished
|yes
|21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|yes
|Extended Range - Satin
|yes
|Extended Range - Duo Tone
|yes
|21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Dark Tint
|yes
|Thick Over Thin Fine Lines
|yes
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot
|yes
|21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Dark Tint Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot
|yes
|Twin Thin Fine Lines
|yes
|Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint
|yes
|Thin Over Thick Fine Lines
|yes
|Chromed Radiator Shell with Bright Stainless Steel Vertical Vanes and Dark Tint Matrix Grille
|yes
|Radiator Shell - Chrome with Bright Stainless Steel Vertical Vanes and Matrix Style Grille
|yes
|Carbon Fibre Waistrail Inlay
|yes
|Space Saving Spare Wheel
|yes
|Personal Commssion - Satin Paint
|yes
|Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologies
|yes
|Single Thin Fine Line
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|219.5 in.
|Curb weight
|5977 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7055 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1136 lbs.
|Wheel base
|128.6 in.
|Width
|75.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|21 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|265/40R Z tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Mulsanne
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$335,600
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic