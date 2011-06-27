  1. Home
Used 2017 Bentley Mulsanne Speed Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$335,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/457.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$335,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque811 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower530 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$335,600
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Speed Premier Specificationyes
Entertainment Specification w/Mapsyes
Hidden Delightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$335,600
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$335,600
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$335,600
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Gold Interior Brightwareyes
Adaptive Cruise Control Systemyes
Bentley Theatre - Twin 10.4" Electrically Deployable Tablets with Mapsyes
4 City Umbrellasyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Frosted Glass Refridgerated Bottle Cooler w/Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutesyes
'Naim for Bentley' Premium Audio Systemyes
Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrailsyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Bentley Wings Badge to Picnic Tablesyes
Embroidery - Bespoke Coloryes
Hidden Delight Color to Clock Face and Gaugesyes
Thread - Bespoke Coloryes
Additional Veneered Door Panelsyes
USB Charger - Rearyes
3D Logo Overlays - Image / Logoyes
Black Curtains to Rear Cabinyes
2 City Umbrellasyes
Bentley Overlay to Picnic Tablesyes
Ivory Curtains to Rear Cabinyes
Veneered Door Panelsyes
Illuminated Cocktail Cabinet with Bespoke Crystal Decanters and Tumblers - By Mullineryes
Bespoke Color Clock Face and Gaugesyes
Hand Cross Stitching to Bespoke Areasyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
Personalised Embroidery - to Cushionsyes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Color to Clock and Gauge Bezelsyes
Personalised Treadplate Plaquesyes
Main Hide - Bespoke Coloryes
Valet Keyyes
Veneered Media Drawer and Minor Gauge Panelyes
Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrails and Badge to Fasciayes
Seat Pipingyes
Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rearyes
2D Logo Overlays - Image / Logoyes
Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rear - Bespoke Coloryes
Debossing to Bespoke Areas - Text, Logo, Imageyes
Atomiser to Either Rear Dooryes
Mulliner Keyyes
Personalised Keyyes
Personalised Embroidery - to Seat Squabsyes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooler with Frosted Glass and Bespoke Tumblers - By Mullineryes
Veneered Gear Leveryes
Secondary Hide - Bespoke Coloryes
Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel with 12" O'clock Stripeyes
Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors with Veneer Surroundyes
Comfort Specificationyes
Speaker Grilles - Bespoke Coloryes
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear Headrestsyes
Personalised Treadplate Plaques -Level 2yes
2D Logo Overlays - Textyes
Hide Trimmed Door Kick Panelyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding to Picnic Tablesyes
Hide Trimmed Boot Protectoryes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
Main and Secondary Hide - Single Bespoke Color Throughout The Caryes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrorsyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Fluted Hide Headliningyes
Bentley Wing Badge to Waistrailsyes
Hide Trimmed Seat Switch Surroundsyes
Veneered Rim Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia and Waistrailsyes
3D Logo Overlays - Textyes
Personalised Embroidery - to Upper Section of Rear Center Seatyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Entertainment Specificationyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrorsyes
iPad Picnic Tablesyes
Bespoke Marquetry to Fascia Panelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Ventilated Front and Rear Seats w/Massage Functionyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Atomisers to Both Rear Doorsyes
Diamond Quilted Headliningyes
Bentley Theatre - Twin 10.4" Electrically Deployable Tabletsyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Personalised Illuminated Treadplate Plaquesyes
Full Carpet Including Overmats Throughout the Car- Bespoke Coloryes
Bespoke Marquetry to Passenger Fascia and Picnic or iPad Tablesyes
Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$335,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,600
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisheryes
LED Approach Lamp - by Mullineryes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot - Hallmarked Silveryes
Union Jack Exterior Badgesyes
Personal Commission - Duo Toneyes
21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Polishedyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
Extended Range - Duo Toneyes
21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Dark Tintyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot - Personalised Wording on Plinthyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot - Gold Platedyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Dark Tint Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyes
Dark Tint Side Vent Grillesyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyes
Chromed Radiator Shell with Bright Stainless Steel Vertical Vanes and Dark Tint Matrix Grilleyes
Carbon Fibre Waistrail Inlayyes
Radiator Shell - Chrome with Bright Stainless Steel Vertical Vanes and Matrix Style Grilleyes
Painted Window Surround and Lower Brightwareyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot - Dark Tintyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Painted Window Surround Brightwareyes
Single Thin Fine Lineyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Maximum cargo capacity15.6 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.
Curb weight5977 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height59.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1136 lbs.
Wheel base128.6 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Exterior Colors
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Burnt Orange
  • Camel
  • Khamun
  • Rose Gold
  • Spectre
  • Radium
  • Magnetic
  • Silver Taupe
  • Julep
  • Storm Grey
  • Anthracite
  • Onyx
  • Titan Grey
  • Black Crystal
  • Magnolia
  • White Satin
  • Glacier White
  • White Sand
  • Porcelain
  • Ghost White
  • Jetstream II
  • Marlin
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Ice
  • Breeze
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Arctica
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Old English White
  • Dove Grey
  • Moonbeam over Tungsten
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Pale Sapphire over Black Sapphire
  • Pale Velvet over Black Velvet
  • Tungsten over Black Crystal
  • Tungsten over Damson
  • Tungsten over Onyx
  • Tungsten
  • Silver Storm
  • Moonbeam
  • Silver Tempest
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Silver Frost
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Extreme Silver
  • Venusian Grey
  • Cypress
  • Rose Gold over Magnetic
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Tungsten over Moonbeam
  • Sunset
  • Alpine Green over Light Emerald
  • Grey Violet
  • Arabica over Burnt Oak
  • Violette
  • Dragon Red II over Onyx
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Fountain Blue over Meteor
  • Rubino Red
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Dragon Red II
  • Meteor over Fountain Blue
  • Spruce
  • Onyx over Dragon Red II
  • Light Emerald
  • Onyx over Tungsten
  • Pale Velvet
  • Claret
  • Passion Pink
  • Damson
  • Azure Purple
  • Magenta
  • Burgundy
  • Black Velvet
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Candy Red
  • Windsor Blue
  • Black Crystal over Tungsten
  • Thunder
  • Arabica
  • Bronze
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Light Gazelle
  • Gazelle
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Brodgar
  • Havana
  • Orange Flame
  • Sandstone
  • Burnt Oak
  • Black Sapphire over Pale Sapphire
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Black Velvet over Pale Velvet
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Apple Green
  • Burnt Oak over Arabica
  • Alpine Green
  • Damson over Tungsten
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Light Emerald over Alpine Green
  • Amber
  • Verdant
  • Royal Ebony
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Light Onyx
  • Blue Crystal
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Glacier White
  • Kingfisher
  • Black Sapphire
  • Aquamarine
  • Light Sapphire
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Meteor
  • Neptune
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Silverlake
  • Portofino
  • Peacock
  • Sequin Blue
Interior Colors
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$335,600
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$335,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles