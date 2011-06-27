Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne Speed Features & Specs

  1. Home
2016 Bentley Mulsanne Speed Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$335,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/457.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$335,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque811 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower530 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$335,600
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Speed Premier Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$335,600
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$335,600
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$335,600
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Veneered Gear Leveryes
Adaptive Cruise Control Systemyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors with Veneer Surroundyes
4 City Umbrellasyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia, Waistrail and Picnic Tablesyes
Comfort Specificationyes
Frosted Glass Refridgerated Bottle Cooler w/Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutesyes
Veneered iPod Drawer and Minor Gauge Panelyes
'Naim for Bentley' Premium Audio Systemyes
Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrailsyes
Wi-Fi Hotspotyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrorsyes
Six Disc DVD Playeryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Black Curtains to Rear Cabinyes
Veneered Rim Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
Bentley Wing Badge to Waistrailsyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia and Waistrailsyes
2 City Umbrellasyes
Veneered Door Panelsyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Entertainment Specificationyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrorsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
iPad Picnic Tablesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Ventilated Front and Rear Seats w/Massage Functionyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Valet Keyyes
Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrails and Badge to Fasciayes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Seat Pipingyes
Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rearyes
Ambient Interior Mood Lightingyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$335,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,600
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisheryes
21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Polishedyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Chromed Radiator Shell with Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
Extended Range - Duo Toneyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyes
21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Dark Tintyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Shade Band to Tinted Windscreenyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyes
21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyes
21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyes
21" Two Piece Five Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Tintyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
Personal Commission - Duo Tone Paintyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Single Thin Fine Lineyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Maximum cargo capacity15.6 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.
Curb weight5977 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height59.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1078 lbs.
Wheel base128.6 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sapphire
  • Silverlake
  • Sequin Blue
  • Titan Grey
  • Black Sapphire
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Windsor Blue/Light Windsor Blue
  • Onyx
  • Anthracite
  • Light Onyx
  • Storm Grey
  • Gazelle
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Amber
  • Light Gazelle
  • Royal Ebony
  • Black Crystal
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Orange
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Burnt Oak
  • Light Claret
  • Havana
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Venusian Grey
  • Pale Emerald
  • Neptune
  • Porcelain
  • Portofino
  • Fountain Blue
  • Thunder
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Meteor
  • White Sand
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Aquamarine
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Rubino Red
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Claret/Light Claret
  • Windsor Blue
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Pale Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Peacock
  • White Satin
  • Light Gazelle/Gazelle
  • Light Claret/Claret
  • Heather
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald/Pale Emerald
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Citric
  • Blue Crystal
  • Candy Red
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Gazelle/Light Gazelle
  • Magnetic
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Kingfisher
  • Spectre
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Tungsten/Onyx
  • Pale Sapphire/Black Sapphire
  • Alpine Green/Light Emerald
  • Pale Velvet/Black Velvet
  • Brodgar
  • Orange Flame
  • Arabica
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Sandstone
  • Marlin
  • Camel
  • Jetstream
  • Cypress
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Spruce
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Apple Green
  • Light Emerald
  • Verdant
  • Alpine Green
  • Tungsten/Moonbeam
  • Onyx/Tungsten
  • Meteor/Fountain Blue
  • Light Emerald/Alpine Green
  • Arabica/Burnt Oak
  • Burnt Oak/Arabica
  • Brodgar/Pale Brodgar
  • Fountain Blue/Meteor
  • Black Velvet/Pale Velvet
  • Moonbeam/Tungsten
  • Pale Brodgar/Brodgar
  • Light Windsor Blue/Windsor Blue
  • Sunset
  • Violette
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Granite
  • Black Sapphire/Pale Sapphire
  • Extreme Silver
  • Breeze
  • Tungsten
  • Hallmark
  • Silver Tempest
  • Ice
  • Silver Frost
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Moonbeam
  • Silver Taupe
  • Silver Storm
  • Dragon Red
  • Pale Velvet
  • Passion Pink
  • Black Velvet
  • St James Red (Solid)
  • Azure Purple
  • Burgundy
  • Grey Violet
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Damson
  • Claret
  • Magenta
Interior Colors
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Savanna, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Highland Hare, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • Redwood, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$335,600
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$335,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
