Used 2014 Bentley Mulsanne Features & Specs

2014 Bentley Mulsanne Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Mulsanne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$298,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/457.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque752 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower505 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)yes
Premier Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Polished Wheel)yes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
video monitoryes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
USB connectionyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on center consoleyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to All Seatsyes
Veneered Gear Leveryes
Adaptive Cruise Control Systemyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors with Veneer Surroundyes
Cross Stitchingyes
Comfort Specificationyes
4 City Umbrellasyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia, Waistrail and Picnic Tablesyes
Frosted Glass Refridgerated Bottle Cooler with Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutesyes
Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrailsyes
'Naim for Bentley' Premium Audio Systemyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrorsyes
Six Disc DVD Playeryes
Valet keyyes
Black Curtains to Rear Cabinyes
Veneered Rim Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
2 City Umbrellasyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia and Waistrailsyes
Personalized Embroidery to All Four Headrestsyes
Personalized Embroidery to Two Headrests (Front or Rear)yes
Veneered Door Panelsyes
Wi-Fi Hotspot and UPnP Media Playeryes
Entertainment Specificationyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage Function to Front and Rear Seatsyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrorsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
iPad Picnic Tablesyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Veneered iPod Drawer and Minor Gauges Panelyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrails and Badge to Fasciayes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Bentley Wing Badge to Waistrails and Fasciayes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Seat Pipingyes
Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rearyes
Ambient Interior Mood Lightingyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisheryes
Personal Commission - Duo Toneyes
20" Mulsanne Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
Chromed Radiator Shell with Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyes
Shade Band to Tinted Windscreenyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyes
21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Bright Stainless Steel Matrix to Lower Bumper Apertures and Front Wing Ventsyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Personal Commission - 2 Coat Technologyyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyes
21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyes
Duo Tone Paint Rangeyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Extended Range - 2 Coat Technologyyes
Single Thin Fine Lineyes
Measurements
Front track63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5976 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length219.5 in.
Height59.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base128.6 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Burgundy
  • Sunset
  • Umbrian Red
  • Light Claret
  • Light Claret/Claret
  • Claret
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Meteor
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Portofino
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Sequin Blue
  • Black Crystal
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Kingfisher
  • Claret/Light Claret
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Velvet
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Rubino Red
  • Grey Violet
  • Azure Purple
  • Light Sapphire
  • Violette
  • Orange Flame
  • St James Red (Solid)
  • Neptune
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Magenta
  • Fountain Blue
  • Peacock
  • Silverlake
  • Light Havana
  • Light Gazelle/Gazelle
  • Gazelle
  • Bronze
  • Sandstone
  • Aquamarine
  • Light Gazelle
  • Windsor Blue
  • Cypress
  • Burnt Orange
  • Verdant
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Dragon Red
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Ice
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Brodgar
  • Damson
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Burnt Oak
  • Granite
  • Titan Grey
  • Blue Crystal
  • Arabica
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Venusian Grey
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Amber
  • Light Windsor Blue/Windsor Blue
  • Moonbeam
  • Windsor Blue/Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Meteor/Fountain Blue
  • Sand
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Fountain Blue/Meteor
  • Porcelain
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Royal Ebony
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Tungsten
  • Arabica/Burnt Oak
  • Anthracite
  • Burnt Oak/Arabica
  • Silver Storm
  • Black Velvet
  • Storm Grey
  • Gazelle/Light Gazelle
  • Silver Tempest
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Aurora
  • Moonbeam/Tungsten
  • Brodgar/Pale Brodgar
  • Silver Frost
  • Light Emerald
  • Havana
  • Pale Sapphire/Black Sapphire
  • Onyx/Tungsten
  • Tungsten/Moonbeam
  • Aegean Blue
  • Black Sapphire/Pale Sapphire
  • Black Sapphire
  • Heather
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Spruce
  • Thunder
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Breeze
  • Extreme Silver
  • Apple Green
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Silk White Satin
  • Pale Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Midnight Emerald/Pale Emerald
  • Alpine Green/Light Emerald
  • Hallmark
  • Light Emerald/Alpine Green
  • Pale Emerald
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pale Brodgar/Brodgar
  • Tungsten/Onyx
  • Black Velvet/Pale Velvet
  • Pale Velvet/Black Velvet
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Onyx
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • White Sand
  • Light Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Highland Hare, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • Redwood, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
265/45R Z tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles