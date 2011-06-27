  1. Home
Used 2013 Bentley Mulsanne Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Mulsanne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$296,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/457.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$296,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque752 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower505 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)yes
Premium Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Polished Wheel)yes
USA Limited Edition - Le Mans Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$296,000
memory card slotyes
video monitoryes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
USB connectionyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$296,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on center consoleyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to All Seatsyes
Veneered Gear Leveryes
Adaptive Cruise Control Systemyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia, Waistrail and Picnic Tablesyes
Cross Stitchingyes
4 City Umbrellasyes
Frosted Glass Refridgerated Bottle Cooler with Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutesyes
'Naim for Bentley' Premium Audio Systemyes
Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrailsyes
Personalized Embroidery to Two Headrests (Mulliner)yes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
iPod Interface and Leads with Hand Stitched Leather Storage Caseyes
Six Disc DVD Playeryes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrorsyes
Valet keyyes
Veneered Rim Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
2 City Umbrellasyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia and Waistrailsyes
Wi-Fi Hotspot and UPnP Media Playeryes
Cross Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areasyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage Function to Front and Rear Seatsyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrorsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
Personalized Embroidery to All Four Headrests (Mulliner)yes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Veneered iPod Drawer and Minor Gauges Panelyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrails and Badge to Fasciayes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Seat Pipingyes
Bentley Wing Badges to Waistrails and Fasciayes
Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rearyes
Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors w/Veneer Surroundyes
Ambient Interior Mood Lightingyes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Contemporary Cross-Banding and Inlayyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$296,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$296,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisheryes
21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyes
Chromed Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Duo Tone Paint Rangeyes
20" Mulsanne Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
Extended Paint Rangeyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Shade Band to Tinted Windscreenyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Single Thin Fine Linesyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Bright Stainless Steel Matrix to Lower Bumper Apertures and Front Wing Ventsyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Front track63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5976 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length219.5 in.
Height59.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base128.6 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Exterior Colors
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Diamond Black
  • Burnt Oak/Arabica
  • Walnut
  • Gazelle/Light Gazelle
  • Arabica/Burnt Oak
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Gazelle/Gazelle
  • Light Havana
  • Gazelle
  • Royal Ebony
  • Orange Flame
  • Havana
  • St James Red (Solid)
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Nugget Gold
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Continental Yellow
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Antique Gold
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Black Sapphire
  • Onyx
  • Umbrian Red
  • White Sand
  • Rubino Red
  • Light Claret/Claret
  • Claret/Light Claret
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Black Velvet/Pale Velvet
  • Light Claret
  • Coral
  • Tungsten/Onyx
  • Cardinal Red
  • Pale Velvet/Black Velvet
  • Burgundy
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Sunset
  • Light Onyx
  • Passion Pink
  • Neptune
  • Fountain Blue
  • Magenta
  • Silverlake
  • Pale Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Grey Violet
  • Violette
  • Silver Storm
  • Storm Grey
  • Scotia Silver
  • Silver Tempest
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Sage Green
  • Aurora
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Midnight Emerald/Pale Emerald
  • Apple Green
  • Venusian Grey
  • Titan Grey
  • Arabica
  • Sand
  • Granite
  • Moonbeam
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Tungsten
  • Brodgar/Pale Brodgar
  • Moonbeam/Tungsten
  • Quartzite
  • Pale Brodgar/Brodgar
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Ice
  • Brodgar
  • Sandstone
  • Nutmeg
  • Burnt Orange
  • Burnt Oak
  • Bronze
  • French Grey
  • Silver Frost
  • Onyx/Tungsten
  • Dove Grey
  • Tungsten/Moonbeam
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Peacock
  • Meteor
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Windsor Blue
  • Fountain Blue/Meteor
  • Porcelain
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Light Sapphire
  • Blue Sequin
  • Aquamarine
  • Windsor Blue/Light Windsor Blue
  • Meteor/Fountain Blue
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Windsor Blue/Windsor Blue
  • Blue Crystal
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Heather
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Black Sapphire/Pale Sapphire
  • Aegean Blue
  • Pale Sapphire/Black Sapphire
  • Breeze
  • Extreme Silver
  • Verdant
  • Spruce
  • Cypress
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Light Emerald
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Iridium
  • Alpine Green
  • Hallmark
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Silk White Satin
  • Thunder
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Light Emerald/Alpine Green
  • Pale Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Pale Emerald
  • Alpine Green/Light Emerald
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Redwood, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • French Navy, premium leather
  • Windsor Blue, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Burgundy, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Highland Hare, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$296,000
265/45R Z tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$296,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$296,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
