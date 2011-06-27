Skip to main content
2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Mulliner Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$291,600
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/476.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.9 l
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower536 hp
Torque553 lb-ft
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,433 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
automatic parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heatingyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
24 -way power driver seatyes
24 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
fixed center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room43.0 in.
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,137 lbs.
Gross weight6,570 lbs.
Height58.4 in.
Length209.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,433 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.9 in.
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Wheel base125.8 in.
Tires & Wheels
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
22 in. wheelsyes
315/30R Y tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
