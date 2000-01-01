Skip to main content
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$196,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 MPG
Combined MPG17 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,433 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length209.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.9 in.
Height58.4 in.
Wheel base125.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Curb weight5,137 lbs.
Maximum payload1,433 lbs.
Gross weight6,570 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Havana
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Meteor
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Black Crystal
  • Marlin
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Portofino
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Sequin Blue
  • White Sand
  • Camel
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Onyx
  • Moonbeam
  • Extreme Silver
  • Magnetic
  • Ice
  • Cricket Ball
  • Silver Tempest
  • Verdant
  • Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Alpine Green
  • Damson
  • Peacock
Interior Colors
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
24 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
24 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Massagingyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room43.0 in.
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Dual ventilationyes
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Automatic parking assistyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Extended cabin heatingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
295/40R Y tiresyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Bentley Dynamic Ride w/Electronic All Wheel Steer +$7,730
Packages
Mood Lighting Specification +$2,570
Touring Specification +$8,555
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheel +$20,460
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted Wheel - Exclusive to Flying Spur Blackline +$19,395
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Alloy Wheel +$20,715
Styling Specification +$12,120
First Edition Specification +$55,200
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel +$18,130
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Dark Grey Painted and Bright Machined Alloy Wheel +$20,060
Flying Spur Blackline Specification +$4,785
Interior Options
Mood Lighting Specification w/Personalised Treadplates +$4,330
Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplate +$1,765
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line) +$2,540
Inductive Phone Charger (Rear) +$385
Honeycomb Style Stitching to Steering Wheel +$2,660
Semi-Aniline Leather to Seat Inserts +$3,515
Naim for Bentley +$8,880
Bang & Olufsen for Bentley +$7,140
Veneered Rear Door Panels +$2,400
Main Hide - Bespoke Colour +$13,995
Diamond Knurling +$2,960
Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rear - Bespoke Colour +$7,460
Inductive Phone Charger +$385
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$1,135
3D Wood Rear Door Inserts +$13,270
Chrome Pinstripe to Fascia and Door Waistrails +$1,645
Tweed Trimmed Door and Waistrail Inserts +$6,660
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$1,400
Alcantara Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever +$1,995
Hide - Standard Level 3 +$3,000
Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever - Extended Colour +$1,995
Hide - Extended Level 5 +$11,330
Hide - Extended Level 3 +$6,660
Deep Pile Overmats - Front and Rear +$610
Accent Colour Binding to Overmats +$1,995
Bentley Rear Entertainment +$3,200
Hide - Standard Level 5 +$3,995
Hide - Extended Level 1 +$3,670
Full Length Centre Console (4 Seat Configuration) +$4,390
Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever +$1,330
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line) +$2,540
Contrast Seatbelts +$880
Smoker's Specification +$640
LED Welcome Lamps by Mulliner +$1,105
Personalised Embroidery - to Seatbacks +$3,995
Refrigerated Bottle Cooler +$2,440
Bentley Rotating Display +$6,425
Stone Veneer to Fascia and Waistrails +$6,660
Open Pore Veneer +$3,995
Piano Veneer +$7,520
Console Veneer +$2,660
Handover Presentation Key Box +$1,995
Personalised Key Fobs +$3,330
Personalised Deep Pile Overmats (4 Off) +$3,330
Personalised Deep Pile Overmats (2 Off) +$2,660
Personalised Illuminated Sill Panel +$4,660
Personalised Overlays to Passenger Fascia +$5,330
Bespoke Treadplate Plaques +$3,330
Grand Black Switched to Upper Fascia & Waistrails +$3,330
Second Veneer to Lower Fasia Waistrails & Console +$3,995
Hide - Standard Level 1 +$1,670
Personalised Welcome Lamps +$19,995
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats +$340
Veneered Picnic Tables +$5,470
Decorative Insert for Console - Cotes de Geneve +$2,470
Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping +$3,610
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$810
Heated, Single-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$540
Embroidered Bentley Emblems +$870
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rear +$1,055
Contrast Stitching +$2,600
Hand Cross Stitching +$4,225
Sports Pedals +$630
Exterior Options
Illuminated Flying B Radiator Mascot - Bright Polished Stainless Steel +$4,520
Mulliner Floating Wheel Centres +$1,070
Bright Chromed Matrix Grille behind Vertical Vanes +$1,305
Extended Range - Solid and Metallic +$6,215
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin +$35,255
Mulliner Range - Satin +$30,930
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$17,955
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers +$1,690
21" Ten Twin-Spoke Wheel - Polished +$6,175
Panoramic Glass Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Twin Blinds and Vanity Mirrors +$3,370
Heated Windshield +$810
Colour Specification +$2,710
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille +$1,305
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic +$10,930
Illuminated Flying B Radiator Mascot - Black Gloss +$4,910
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$13,625
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic +$7,580
21" Ten Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Grey Painted and Bright Machined +$5,520
Inventory

