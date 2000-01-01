2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$196,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17 MPG
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 MPG
|Combined MPG
|17 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|357.0/476.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,433 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|209.3 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|87.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.9 in.
|Height
|58.4 in.
|Wheel base
|125.8 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.8 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|Curb weight
|5,137 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,433 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,570 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Premium leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|24 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|24 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Massaging
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.0 in.
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Multi-level heating
|yes
|Dual ventilation
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|High pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|650 watts stereo output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Memory card slot
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Video monitor
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Automatic parking assist
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Extended cabin heating
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|295/40R Y tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Bentley Dynamic Ride w/Electronic All Wheel Steer
|+$7,730
|Packages
|Mood Lighting Specification
|+$2,570
|Touring Specification
|+$8,555
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheel
|+$20,460
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted Wheel - Exclusive to Flying Spur Blackline
|+$19,395
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Alloy Wheel
|+$20,715
|Styling Specification
|+$12,120
|First Edition Specification
|+$55,200
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel
|+$18,130
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Dark Grey Painted and Bright Machined Alloy Wheel
|+$20,060
|Flying Spur Blackline Specification
|+$4,785
|Interior Options
|Mood Lighting Specification w/Personalised Treadplates
|+$4,330
|Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplate
|+$1,765
|Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)
|+$2,540
|Inductive Phone Charger (Rear)
|+$385
|Honeycomb Style Stitching to Steering Wheel
|+$2,660
|Semi-Aniline Leather to Seat Inserts
|+$3,515
|Naim for Bentley
|+$8,880
|Bang & Olufsen for Bentley
|+$7,140
|Veneered Rear Door Panels
|+$2,400
|Main Hide - Bespoke Colour
|+$13,995
|Diamond Knurling
|+$2,960
|Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rear - Bespoke Colour
|+$7,460
|Inductive Phone Charger
|+$385
|Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$1,135
|3D Wood Rear Door Inserts
|+$13,270
|Chrome Pinstripe to Fascia and Door Waistrails
|+$1,645
|Tweed Trimmed Door and Waistrail Inserts
|+$6,660
|Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$1,400
|Alcantara Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever
|+$1,995
|Hide - Standard Level 3
|+$3,000
|Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever - Extended Colour
|+$1,995
|Hide - Extended Level 5
|+$11,330
|Hide - Extended Level 3
|+$6,660
|Deep Pile Overmats - Front and Rear
|+$610
|Accent Colour Binding to Overmats
|+$1,995
|Bentley Rear Entertainment
|+$3,200
|Hide - Standard Level 5
|+$3,995
|Hide - Extended Level 1
|+$3,670
|Full Length Centre Console (4 Seat Configuration)
|+$4,390
|Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever
|+$1,330
|Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)
|+$2,540
|Contrast Seatbelts
|+$880
|Smoker's Specification
|+$640
|LED Welcome Lamps by Mulliner
|+$1,105
|Personalised Embroidery - to Seatbacks
|+$3,995
|Refrigerated Bottle Cooler
|+$2,440
|Bentley Rotating Display
|+$6,425
|Stone Veneer to Fascia and Waistrails
|+$6,660
|Open Pore Veneer
|+$3,995
|Piano Veneer
|+$7,520
|Console Veneer
|+$2,660
|Handover Presentation Key Box
|+$1,995
|Personalised Key Fobs
|+$3,330
|Personalised Deep Pile Overmats (4 Off)
|+$3,330
|Personalised Deep Pile Overmats (2 Off)
|+$2,660
|Personalised Illuminated Sill Panel
|+$4,660
|Personalised Overlays to Passenger Fascia
|+$5,330
|Bespoke Treadplate Plaques
|+$3,330
|Grand Black Switched to Upper Fascia & Waistrails
|+$3,330
|Second Veneer to Lower Fasia Waistrails & Console
|+$3,995
|Hide - Standard Level 1
|+$1,670
|Personalised Welcome Lamps
|+$19,995
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats
|+$340
|Veneered Picnic Tables
|+$5,470
|Decorative Insert for Console - Cotes de Geneve
|+$2,470
|Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping
|+$3,610
|Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$810
|Heated, Single-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$540
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems
|+$870
|Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rear
|+$1,055
|Contrast Stitching
|+$2,600
|Hand Cross Stitching
|+$4,225
|Sports Pedals
|+$630
|Exterior Options
|Illuminated Flying B Radiator Mascot - Bright Polished Stainless Steel
|+$4,520
|Mulliner Floating Wheel Centres
|+$1,070
|Bright Chromed Matrix Grille behind Vertical Vanes
|+$1,305
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|+$6,215
|Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin
|+$35,255
|Mulliner Range - Satin
|+$30,930
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|+$17,955
|Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers
|+$1,690
|21" Ten Twin-Spoke Wheel - Polished
|+$6,175
|Panoramic Glass Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Twin Blinds and Vanity Mirrors
|+$3,370
|Heated Windshield
|+$810
|Colour Specification
|+$2,710
|Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille
|+$1,305
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic
|+$10,930
|Illuminated Flying B Radiator Mascot - Black Gloss
|+$4,910
|Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|+$13,625
|Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic
|+$7,580
|21" Ten Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Grey Painted and Bright Machined
|+$5,520
