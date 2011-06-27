  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Flying Spur
  4. 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Bentley Flying Spur Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$214,600
See Flying Spur Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$214,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$214,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$214,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower626 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$214,600
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$214,600
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Alloy Wheelyes
First Edition Specificationyes
Touring Specificationyes
Mood Lighting Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Dark Grey Painted and Bright Machined Alloy Wheelyes
Flying Spur Blackline Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$214,600
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$214,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$214,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$214,600
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
LED Welcome Lamps by Mullineryes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Deep Pile Overmats - Front and Rearyes
Illuminated Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplateyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Veneered Rear Door Panelsyes
Bentley Rear Entertainmentyes
Chrome Pinstripe to Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Inductive Phone Chargeryes
Contrast Stitching and Seat Pipingyes
Diamond Knurlingyes
Mood Lighting Specification with Personalised Treadplatesyes
Heated, Single-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Smoker's Specificationyes
Air Ionizeryes
Bang & Olufsen for Bentleyyes
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Bentley Rotating Displayyes
Bentley Rear Entertainment w/Mapsyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Contrast Seatbeltsyes
Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplateyes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooleryes
Sports Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$214,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$214,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$214,600
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room43.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$214,600
Welcome Lightingyes
21" Ten Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Grey Painted and Bright Machinedyes
Heated Windshieldyes
Bright Chromed Matrix Grille behind Vertical Vanesyes
21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Bright Machinedyes
Illuminated Flying B Radiator Mascot - Bright Polished Stainless Steelyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grilleyes
Illuminated Flying B Radiator Mascot - Black Glossyes
Panoramic Glass Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Twin Blinds and Vanity Mirrorsyes
21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Five Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Bright Machinedyes
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$214,600
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Length209.3 in.
Curb weight5373 lbs.
Gross weight6614 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
Maximum payload1241 lbs.
Wheel base125.8 in.
Width77.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$214,600
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Havana
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Camel
  • Moonbeam
  • Granite
  • Hallmark
  • Meteor
  • Marlin
  • Onyx
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Thunder
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Portofino
  • Moroccan Blue
  • White Sand
  • Sequin Blue
  • Damson
  • Extreme Silver
  • Cricket Ball
  • Peacock
  • Magnetic
  • Silver Tempest
  • Anthracite
  • Ice
  • Black Crystal
  • Tungsten
  • Verdant
  • Alpine Green
Interior Colors
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$214,600
Null tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
305/35R Y tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$214,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$214,600
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Flying Spur Inventory

Related 2020 Bentley Flying Spur info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model