Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur W12 Features & Specs

Exterior Colors

Verdant

Titan Grey

Tungsten over Moonbeam

Tungsten

Pale Brodgar over Brodgar

Venusian Grey

Burgundy

Azure Purple

Claret

Arabica Over Burnt Onyx

Neptune

Meteor

Glacier Blue (Solid)

Dragon Red

Fountain Blue

St. James' Red (Pearlescent)

Grey Violet

Light Claret

Damson

Magenta

Light Claret over Claret

Passion Pink

Fountain Blue over Meteor

Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue

Pale Velvet

Light Windsor Blue

Candy Red

Moroccan Blue

Orange Flame

Pale Sapphire

Continental Yellow

Oxford Blue (Solid)

Monaco Yellow

Light Sapphire

Porcelain

Windsor Blue

Sunburst Gold

Sequin Blue

Peacock

Black Sapphire over Pale Sapphire

Pale Sapphire over Black Sapphire

Meteor over Fountain Blue

Rubino Red

Violette

Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue

Claret over Light Claret

Sunset

Citric

Aquamarine

Ghost White

Light Onyx

Light Havana

Black Sapphire

Cypress

Arabica over Burnt Oak

Thunder

Black Crystal

Ice

Magnolia

St James' Red (Solid)

Black Velvet

Sandstone

Old English White

Granite

Arctica

Hallmark

Black Velvet over Pale Velvet

Blue Crystal

Tungsten over Onyx

Pale Velvet over Black Velvet

Havana

Onyx

Gazelle

Silverlake

Royal Ebony

Cumbrian Green

Light Gazelle

Midnight Emerald

White Satin

White Sand

Burnt Oak over Arabica

Beluga (Solid)

Light Gazelle over Gazelle

Glacier White

Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)

Dark Sapphire

Gazelle over Light Gazelle

Moonbeam

Special Magnolia (Solid)

Sand

Dark Cashmere

Light Tudor Grey

Breeze

British Racing Green (4) (Solid)

Brewster Green

Aurora

Burnt Oak

Aegean Blue

Portofino

Light Emerald over Alpine Green

Ice

Pale Emerald over Midnight Emerald

Anthracite

Brodgar

Storm Grey

Silver Tempest

Heather

Kingfisher

Light Emerald

Bronze

Arabica

Barnato Green (Solid)

Moonbeam over Tungsten

Apple Green

Light Grey Satin

Dove Grey

Extreme Silver

Extreme Silver Satin

Silver Frost

Pale Brodgar

Alpine Green over Light Emerald

Pale Emerald

Amber

Alpine Green

Anthracite Satin

Dark Grey Satin

Brodgar over Pale Brodgar

Midnight Emerald over Pale Emerald

Silver Storm

Spruce

Onyx over Tungsten