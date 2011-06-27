  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Flying Spur
  4. Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur W12 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$224,500
See Flying Spur Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$224,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$224,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$224,500
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower616 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$224,500
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$224,500
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheels Specificationyes
Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Interior Style Specification w/Hand Cross Stitchyes
Rear Passenger Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/21" Graphite and Diamond Turned Alloy Wheelsyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/21" Polished Wheelsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$224,500
8 total speakersyes
rear volume controlsyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$224,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$224,500
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$224,500
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
2 Storage Cases to Center Consoleyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia, Door Waistrails and Picnic Tablesyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior Color - Match to Secondary Hideyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel w/12” O’clock Stripeyes
WiFi Hotspot - 3G Enabledyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Dual Tone Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
CD Changeryes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Personalised Treadplate Plaquesyes
Privacy Telephone Handsetyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Seat Pipingyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Sim Card Readeryes
Speaker Grilles - Bespoke Coloryes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior Color - Match to Main Hideyes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yes
Sports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirrorsyes
Lambswool Rugs (Front and Rear)yes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration)yes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooler with Frosted Glass and Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutes - By Mullineryes
Alcantara Headliningyes
Carbon Fibre Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Two Hide Covered Cushionsyes
Sports Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrailsyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooleryes
WiFi Hotspot - 4G Enabledyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$224,500
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$224,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$224,500
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room42.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$224,500
Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Capsyes
Electric Glass Tilt and Slide Sunroof w/Solar Cells to Power Additional Coolingyes
Single Fine Lineyes
21" Ten-Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
LED Approach Lampsyes
21" Ten-Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
Extended Range - Duo Toneyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Grille w/Chromed Stripyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid & Metallic)yes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
20" Six Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$224,500
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length208.6 in.
Curb weight5329 lbs.
Gross weight6552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height58.6 in.
EPA interior volume115.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$224,500
Exterior Colors
  • Verdant
  • Titan Grey
  • Tungsten over Moonbeam
  • Tungsten
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Venusian Grey
  • Burgundy
  • Azure Purple
  • Claret
  • Arabica Over Burnt Onyx
  • Neptune
  • Meteor
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Dragon Red
  • Fountain Blue
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Grey Violet
  • Light Claret
  • Damson
  • Magenta
  • Light Claret over Claret
  • Passion Pink
  • Fountain Blue over Meteor
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Pale Velvet
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Candy Red
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Orange Flame
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Continental Yellow
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Light Sapphire
  • Porcelain
  • Windsor Blue
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Sequin Blue
  • Peacock
  • Black Sapphire over Pale Sapphire
  • Pale Sapphire over Black Sapphire
  • Meteor over Fountain Blue
  • Rubino Red
  • Violette
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Claret over Light Claret
  • Sunset
  • Citric
  • Aquamarine
  • Ghost White
  • Light Onyx
  • Light Havana
  • Black Sapphire
  • Cypress
  • Arabica over Burnt Oak
  • Thunder
  • Black Crystal
  • Ice
  • Magnolia
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Sandstone
  • Old English White
  • Granite
  • Arctica
  • Hallmark
  • Black Velvet over Pale Velvet
  • Blue Crystal
  • Tungsten over Onyx
  • Pale Velvet over Black Velvet
  • Havana
  • Onyx
  • Gazelle
  • Silverlake
  • Royal Ebony
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Light Gazelle
  • Midnight Emerald
  • White Satin
  • White Sand
  • Burnt Oak over Arabica
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Light Gazelle over Gazelle
  • Glacier White
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Gazelle over Light Gazelle
  • Moonbeam
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Sand
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Breeze
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Brewster Green
  • Aurora
  • Burnt Oak
  • Aegean Blue
  • Portofino
  • Light Emerald over Alpine Green
  • Ice
  • Pale Emerald over Midnight Emerald
  • Anthracite
  • Brodgar
  • Storm Grey
  • Silver Tempest
  • Heather
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Emerald
  • Bronze
  • Arabica
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Moonbeam over Tungsten
  • Apple Green
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Dove Grey
  • Extreme Silver
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Silver Frost
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Alpine Green over Light Emerald
  • Pale Emerald
  • Amber
  • Alpine Green
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Midnight Emerald over Pale Emerald
  • Silver Storm
  • Spruce
  • Onyx over Tungsten
Interior Colors
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • Redwood, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Highland Hare, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$224,500
20 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$224,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$224,500
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Flying Spur Inventory

Related Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur W12 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles