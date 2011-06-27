  1. Home
Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$215,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Torque590 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower616 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$215,800
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Mulliner Specification with Alternative Wheelyes
Mulliner Specification with 21" Painted Wheelyes
Mulliner Specification with 21" Polished Wheelyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$215,800
8 total speakersyes
rear volume controlsyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$215,800
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$215,800
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
2 Storage Cases to Center Consoleyes
Multimedia Specificationyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia, Door Waistrails and Picnic Tablesyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Boot Carpet - Match to Secondary Hideyes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirrorsyes
Lambswool Rugs (Front and Rear)yes
Boot Carpet - Match to Main Hideyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
2 Hide Cushionsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Calipersyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration)yes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Dual Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet to Match Seat Pipingyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Privacy Telephone Handsetyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Wood and Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrailsyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Heated Single Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Seat Pipingyes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooleryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$215,800
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$215,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room42.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Standard Brakes w/Red Calipersyes
Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Capsyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Single Fine Lineyes
Personal Commission - Duo Toneyes
Bright Boot Finisheryes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Duo Toneyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Electric Glass Tilt and Slide Solar Sunroofyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Technologiesyes
19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Painted and Diamond Turnedyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.
Length208.5 in.
Curb weight5446 lbs.
Gross weight6552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height58.6 in.
EPA interior volume115.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire/Pale Sapphire
  • Black Velvet/Pale Velvet
  • Claret/Light Claret
  • Burnt Oak/Arabica
  • Light Gazelle/Gazelle
  • Tungsten/Onyx
  • Pale Velvet/Black Velvet
  • Pale Sapphire/Black Sapphire
  • Moonbeam/Tungsten
  • Brodgar/Pale Brodgar
  • Light Emerald/Alpine Green
  • Pale Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Light Claret/Claret
  • Pale Brodgar/Brodgar
  • Fountain Blue/Meteor
  • Windsor Blue/Light Windsor Blue
  • Meteor/Fountain Blue
  • Arabica/Burnt Oak
  • Gazelle/Light Gazelle
  • Light Windsor Blue/Windsor Blue
  • Brodgar
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Silver Tempest
  • Burnt Orange
  • Silver Storm
  • Gazelle
  • Arabica
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Aurora
  • Pale Emerald
  • Black Velvet
  • Sandstone
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Breeze
  • Apple Green
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Alpine Green
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Light Onyx
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • White Sand
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Moonbeam
  • White Satin
  • Blue Crystal
  • Storm Grey
  • Royal Ebony
  • British Racing Green 4 (Solid)
  • Extreme Silver
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Sand
  • Burnt Oak
  • Meteor
  • Candy Red
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Ice
  • Orange Flame
  • Fountain Blue
  • Burgundy
  • Windsor Blue
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Violette
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • Sunset
  • Rubino Red
  • Havana
  • Granite
  • Black Crystal
  • Cumbrian Green
  • St. James Red (Pearlescent)
  • Portofino
  • Thunder
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Azure Purple
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Titan Grey
  • Light Emerald
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Light Havana
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Light Gazelle
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Spruce
  • Kingfisher
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Umbrian Red
  • Grey Violet
  • Light Claret
  • Heather
  • Venusian Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Verdant
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Aegean Blue
  • Light Sapphire
  • Claret
  • Tungsten/Moonbeam
  • Alpine Green/Light Emerald
  • Onyx/Tungsten
  • Midnight Emerald/Pale Emerald
  • Damson
  • Neptune
  • Magenta
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Peacock
  • Pale Velvet
  • Passion Pink
  • Dragon Red
  • Sequin Blue
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Aquamarine
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Silver Frost
  • Bronze
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Cypress
  • Black Sapphire
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Silverlake
  • Onyx
  • Hallmark
Interior Colors
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$215,800
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$215,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
