Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur Sedan Consumer Reviews

The review after 3 years with about 23,000 miles: I really did not have any problem with anything except with the display unit. It kept freezing and not responding to any touch/button unless the car is turned off and turned on again. They replaced it under warranty but I understand it would have been >$6K items if I had to pay. Other than this there has been no other issue. Car is still very nice to drive and feels as good as new. Of course there has been NO fix the to electronic performance that I mentioned below. It is pity for a car like this to have such terrible electronic performance. Cars with 1/10th the cost has better electronic performance. Apparently this was a known issue even on the previous models. Some body should have been fired over this! By the way, I have V8 Flying Spur not V12 as the heading says. I could not navigate to change it to V8. I have 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8. This is how long it takes for it to load up the phone files and it takes almost 25 seconds for the rear camera to come on in the morning. When you go over the road divider rectangular reflectors it makes noises that makes you think you are driving "PINTO" It actually "accelerates" when you want to decelerate in cruise control mode before it decelerates. These are some of the features that Bentley calls "normal" It took repeated calls and days for the Bentley customer service manager to call me back. Other than some of these problems, it is a beautiful car, fun to drive, quality finishes all thru. Information system is actually pretty functional and intuitive but its performance sucks! It is a big car but it feels sporty and connected to the road. It would have been really a great car if it did not have these problems that Bentley calls normal. I have about 6K miles on it so far and it had no mechanical problem.