  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Flying Spur
  4. Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$215,800
See Flying Spur Inventory
Starting MSRP
$195,100
See Flying Spur Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersW12V8
Combined MPG1517
Total Seating55
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg14/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/480.0 mi.336.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG1517
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
Torque590 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm486 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower616 hp @ 6000 rpm500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Valves4832
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12V8
direct injectionnoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
2 rear headrestsyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
Mulliner Specification with Alternative Wheelyesno
Mulliner Specification with 21" Painted Wheelyesno
Mulliner Specification with 21" Polished Wheelyesno
Mulliner Specification including Color Specification with 21" Polished Wheelnoyes
Mulliner Specification including Color Specification with 20" Painted Wheelnoyes
Mulliner Specification including Color Specification with Alternative Wheelnoyes
Color Specificationnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
8 total speakersyesyes
rear volume controlsyesyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyesyes
memory card slotyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyes
2 Storage Cases to Center Consoleyesyes
Multimedia Specificationyesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yesyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyesyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia, Door Waistrails and Picnic Tablesyesyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia and Door Waistrailsyesyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yesyes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yesyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyesyes
Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryesyes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyesyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yesyes
Boot Carpet - Match to Secondary Hideyesyes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirrorsyesyes
Lambswool Rugs (Front and Rear)yesyes
Boot Carpet - Match to Main Hideyesyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryesyes
2 Hide Cushionsyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Calipersyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yesyes
Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration)yesyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia and Door Waistrailsyesyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yesyes
Dual Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yesyes
Hand Cross Stitchingyesyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet to Match Seat Pipingyesyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyesyes
Privacy Telephone Handsetyesyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyesyes
Wood and Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheelyesyes
Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrailsyesyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyesyes
Heated Single Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyesyes
Seat Pipingyesyes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooleryesyes
Mulliner Specification including Color Specification with 20" Painted Wheelnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyesyes
ventilated passenger seatyesyes
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
massagingyesyes
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
dual ventilationyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
Standard Brakes w/Red Calipersyesyes
Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Capsyesyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesyes
Single Fine Lineyesyes
Personal Commission - Duo Toneyesyes
Bright Boot Finisheryesno
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyesyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyesyes
19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesno
Extended Range - Duo Toneyesyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesyes
Electric Glass Tilt and Slide Solar Sunroofyesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyesyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Technologiesyesyes
19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Painted and Diamond Turnedyesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyesyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyesyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyesyes
20" Five Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintednoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Length208.5 in.208.5 in.
Curb weight5446 lbs.5356 lbs.
Gross weight6552 lbs.6552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Height58.6 in.58.6 in.
EPA interior volume115.0 cu.ft.115.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.7 in.120.7 in.
Width77.8 in.77.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire/Pale Sapphire
  • Black Velvet/Pale Velvet
  • Claret/Light Claret
  • Burnt Oak/Arabica
  • Light Gazelle/Gazelle
  • Tungsten/Onyx
  • Pale Velvet/Black Velvet
  • Pale Sapphire/Black Sapphire
  • Moonbeam/Tungsten
  • Brodgar/Pale Brodgar
  • Light Emerald/Alpine Green
  • Pale Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Light Claret/Claret
  • Pale Brodgar/Brodgar
  • Fountain Blue/Meteor
  • Windsor Blue/Light Windsor Blue
  • Meteor/Fountain Blue
  • Arabica/Burnt Oak
  • Gazelle/Light Gazelle
  • Light Windsor Blue/Windsor Blue
  • Brodgar
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Silver Tempest
  • Burnt Orange
  • Silver Storm
  • Gazelle
  • Arabica
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Aurora
  • Pale Emerald
  • Black Velvet
  • Sandstone
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Breeze
  • Apple Green
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Alpine Green
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Light Onyx
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • White Sand
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Moonbeam
  • White Satin
  • Blue Crystal
  • Storm Grey
  • Royal Ebony
  • British Racing Green 4 (Solid)
  • Extreme Silver
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Sand
  • Burnt Oak
  • Meteor
  • Candy Red
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Ice
  • Orange Flame
  • Fountain Blue
  • Burgundy
  • Windsor Blue
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Violette
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • Sunset
  • Rubino Red
  • Havana
  • Granite
  • Black Crystal
  • Cumbrian Green
  • St. James Red (Pearlescent)
  • Portofino
  • Thunder
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Azure Purple
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Titan Grey
  • Light Emerald
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Light Havana
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Light Gazelle
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Spruce
  • Kingfisher
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Umbrian Red
  • Grey Violet
  • Light Claret
  • Heather
  • Venusian Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Verdant
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Aegean Blue
  • Light Sapphire
  • Claret
  • Tungsten/Moonbeam
  • Alpine Green/Light Emerald
  • Onyx/Tungsten
  • Midnight Emerald/Pale Emerald
  • Damson
  • Neptune
  • Magenta
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Peacock
  • Pale Velvet
  • Passion Pink
  • Dragon Red
  • Sequin Blue
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Aquamarine
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Silver Frost
  • Bronze
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Cypress
  • Black Sapphire
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Silverlake
  • Onyx
  • Hallmark
  • Black Sapphire/Pale Sapphire
  • Black Velvet/Pale Velvet
  • Claret/Light Claret
  • Burnt Oak/Arabica
  • Light Gazelle/Gazelle
  • Tungsten/Onyx
  • Pale Velvet/Black Velvet
  • Pale Sapphire/Black Sapphire
  • Moonbeam/Tungsten
  • Brodgar/Pale Brodgar
  • Light Emerald/Alpine Green
  • Pale Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Light Claret/Claret
  • Pale Brodgar/Brodgar
  • Fountain Blue/Meteor
  • Windsor Blue/Light Windsor Blue
  • Meteor/Fountain Blue
  • Arabica/Burnt Oak
  • Gazelle/Light Gazelle
  • Light Windsor Blue/Windsor Blue
  • Brodgar
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Silver Tempest
  • Burnt Orange
  • Silver Storm
  • Gazelle
  • Arabica
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Aurora
  • Pale Emerald
  • Black Velvet
  • Sandstone
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Breeze
  • Apple Green
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Alpine Green
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Light Onyx
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • White Sand
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Moonbeam
  • White Satin
  • Blue Crystal
  • Storm Grey
  • Royal Ebony
  • British Racing Green 4 (Solid)
  • Extreme Silver
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Sand
  • Burnt Oak
  • Meteor
  • Candy Red
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Ice
  • Orange Flame
  • Fountain Blue
  • Burgundy
  • Windsor Blue
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Violette
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • Sunset
  • Rubino Red
  • Havana
  • Granite
  • Black Crystal
  • Cumbrian Green
  • St. James Red (Pearlescent)
  • Portofino
  • Thunder
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Azure Purple
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Titan Grey
  • Light Emerald
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Light Havana
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Light Gazelle
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Spruce
  • Kingfisher
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Umbrian Red
  • Grey Violet
  • Light Claret
  • Heather
  • Venusian Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Verdant
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Aegean Blue
  • Light Sapphire
  • Claret
  • Tungsten/Moonbeam
  • Alpine Green/Light Emerald
  • Onyx/Tungsten
  • Midnight Emerald/Pale Emerald
  • Damson
  • Neptune
  • Magenta
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Peacock
  • Pale Velvet
  • Passion Pink
  • Dragon Red
  • Sequin Blue
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Aquamarine
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Silver Frost
  • Bronze
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Cypress
  • Black Sapphire
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Silverlake
  • Onyx
  • Hallmark
Interior Colors
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
19 in. wheelsyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Null tiresyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
275/45R Z tiresyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$215,800
Starting MSRP
$195,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
See Flying Spur InventorySee Flying Spur Inventory

Related Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles