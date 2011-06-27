2022 Bentley Continental GT V8 Mulliner Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$319,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|384.0/624.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,025 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|650 watts stereo output
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|20 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,148 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,173 lbs.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|Length
|190.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,025 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.3 in.
|Turning circle
|37.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Tires & Wheels
|painted/polished alloy wheels
|yes
|22 in. wheels
|yes
|315/30R W tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
