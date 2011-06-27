Skip to main content
2022 Bentley Continental GT V8 Mulliner Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$319,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/624.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,025 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power passenger seatyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,148 lbs.
Gross weight6,173 lbs.
Height55.1 in.
Length190.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,025 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.3 in.
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Tires & Wheels
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
22 in. wheelsyes
315/30R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
