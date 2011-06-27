Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental
  4. 2022 Bentley Continental
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Bentley Continental GT V8 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Continental
More about the 2022 Continental
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$231,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/624.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,235 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted Alloy Wheel - Exclusive to Continental Blackline +$16,180
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Alloy Wheel +$17,500
Styling Specification +$12,245
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black and Polished Edge Alloy Wheel +$17,940
Continental Blackline Specification +$4,420
City Specification +$5,415
Mood Lighting Specification +$2,060
Touring Specification +$8,640
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel +$14,895
Colour Specification +$2,735
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Alloy Wheel +$14,895
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Open Pore Veneer +$4,035
Piano Veneer +$7,600
Stone Veneer +$6,730
Grand Black Switched to Upper Fascia & Waistrails +$3,360
Second Veneer to Lower Fasia Waistrails & Console +$4,035
Pinstripe Veneer to Console +$4,710
Console Veneer +$2,690
Bespoke Presentation Key Box +$2,015
Diamond in Diamond Contrast Stitching +$2,015
Cross Banding to Fascia and Waistrails +$6,055
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$1,145
Chrome Pinstripe to Fascia and Door Waistrails +$1,660
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$550
LED Welcome Lamps +$560
Diamond Knurling +$2,495
Decorative Insert for Console - Cotes de Geneve +$2,495
Personalised Overlays +$5,380
Personalised Illuminated Sill Panel (Front Only) +$3,360
Mulliner Overmats (Front) +$2,690
Personalised Embroidery - to Seats or Headrests +$4,035
Personalised Welcome Lamps +$20,195
Bespoke Treadplate Plaques +$2,690
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line) +$2,565
Mood Lighting Specification w/Personalised Treadplates +$3,300
Illuminated Bentley Sill and Derivative Treadplate +$1,230
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line) +$2,565
Illuminated Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplate +$2,475
Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplate +$1,245
Smoker's Specification +$450
Fresh Air Intake and Air Ionizer +$350
Naim for Bentley +$8,970
Bang & Olufsen for Bentley +$6,905
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$1,415
Deep Pile Overmats - Front +$485
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$815
Sport Pedals +$635
Welcome Lighting +$625
Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping +$3,645
Bentley Rotating Display +$6,490
Inductive Phone Charger +$390
Contrast Seatbelts - by Mulliner +$885
Indented Hide Headlining +$1,520
Semi-Aniline Leather to Seats and Door Inserts +$3,480
Embroidered Bentley Emblems +$880
Contrast Stitching +$2,630
Front Seat Comfort Specification +$4,280
Hand Cross Stitching - by Mulliner +$5,210
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats +$250
Embroidery Alternate Colour +$1,340
Piping to Seats Alternate Colour +$1,340
Embroidery Bespoke Colour +$10,095
Embroidery & Stitching Alternate Colour +$1,340
Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever - Extended Colour +$2,015
Honeycomb Style Stitching to Steering Wheel +$2,690
Accent Colour Binding to Overmats +$2,015
Deep Pile Overmats - Rear Only +$1,340
Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas +$1,340
Contrast Hand Cross Stitching with Contrast Stitching +$3,360
Hide - Standard Level 1 +$1,685
Bentley Keybox +$475
Alcantara Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever +$2,015
Fluted Quilting - Upper Seat Squab and Door Inserts +$6,730
Main Hide - Bespoke Colour +$16,155
Alcantara Seat Bolsters and Door Inserts +$4,035
Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever +$1,340
Hide - Standard Level 3 +$3,030
Hide - Extended Level 3 +$6,730
Hide - Extended Level 5 +$11,440
Hide - Standard Level 5 +$4,035
Hide - Extended Level 1 +$3,705
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Panoramic Glass Roof +$4,285
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers +$1,705
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille +$1,320
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic +$11,040
Mulliner Range - Satin +$31,235
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin +$35,605
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$18,135
Extended Range - Solid and Metallic +$6,275
Heated Windshield +$820
21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Bright Machined +$3,630
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$13,760
21" Five Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Bright Machined +$1,960
21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished +$4,280
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic +$7,660
21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted +$1,670
21" Five Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Bright Machined +$2,360
Paint Protection +$3,275
Painted Carbon Fibre Bodykit - Gloss +$10,660
Painted Carbon Fibre Bodykit - Satin +$13,330
Painted Wheels - Single Colour (Solid or Metallic Paint) +$9,200
Painted Wheels - Pearlescent Satin Or Duo Tone +$15,150
Carbon Fibre Bodykit - Accent Pinstripe +$14,660
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,773 lbs.
Gross weight6,008 lbs.
Height55.3 in.
Length190.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,235 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.4 in.
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire
  • Fountain Blue
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Sequin Blue
  • Portofino
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Neptune
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Dragon Red II
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Cricket Ball
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Titan Grey
  • Magnetic
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Anthracite
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Onyx
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Meteor
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Damson
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Silverlake
  • Marlin
  • Magenta
  • Peacock
  • Blue Crystal
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Jetstream II
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Kingfisher
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Windsor Blue
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Black Velvet
  • Thunder
  • Amber- by Mulliner
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Apple Green
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Alpine Green
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Tungsten
  • Silver Storm
  • Black Crystal
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Ice
  • Silver Tempest
  • White Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Camel
  • Arabica
  • Brodgar
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Bronze
  • Havana
  • Verdant
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Azure Purple
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Dove Grey
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Rose Gold
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Orange Flame
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Sunburst Gold
Interior Colors
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
305/35R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Bentley Continental GT V8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates