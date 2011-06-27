2022 Bentley Continental GT V8 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$231,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|384.0/624.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,235 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted Alloy Wheel - Exclusive to Continental Blackline
|+$16,180
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Alloy Wheel
|+$17,500
|Styling Specification
|+$12,245
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black and Polished Edge Alloy Wheel
|+$17,940
|Continental Blackline Specification
|+$4,420
|City Specification
|+$5,415
|Mood Lighting Specification
|+$2,060
|Touring Specification
|+$8,640
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel
|+$14,895
|Colour Specification
|+$2,735
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Alloy Wheel
|+$14,895
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|650 watts stereo output
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Open Pore Veneer
|+$4,035
|Piano Veneer
|+$7,600
|Stone Veneer
|+$6,730
|Grand Black Switched to Upper Fascia & Waistrails
|+$3,360
|Second Veneer to Lower Fasia Waistrails & Console
|+$4,035
|Pinstripe Veneer to Console
|+$4,710
|Console Veneer
|+$2,690
|Bespoke Presentation Key Box
|+$2,015
|Diamond in Diamond Contrast Stitching
|+$2,015
|Cross Banding to Fascia and Waistrails
|+$6,055
|Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$1,145
|Chrome Pinstripe to Fascia and Door Waistrails
|+$1,660
|Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$550
|LED Welcome Lamps
|+$560
|Diamond Knurling
|+$2,495
|Decorative Insert for Console - Cotes de Geneve
|+$2,495
|Personalised Overlays
|+$5,380
|Personalised Illuminated Sill Panel (Front Only)
|+$3,360
|Mulliner Overmats (Front)
|+$2,690
|Personalised Embroidery - to Seats or Headrests
|+$4,035
|Personalised Welcome Lamps
|+$20,195
|Bespoke Treadplate Plaques
|+$2,690
|Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)
|+$2,565
|Mood Lighting Specification w/Personalised Treadplates
|+$3,300
|Illuminated Bentley Sill and Derivative Treadplate
|+$1,230
|Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)
|+$2,565
|Illuminated Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplate
|+$2,475
|Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplate
|+$1,245
|Smoker's Specification
|+$450
|Fresh Air Intake and Air Ionizer
|+$350
|Naim for Bentley
|+$8,970
|Bang & Olufsen for Bentley
|+$6,905
|Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$1,415
|Deep Pile Overmats - Front
|+$485
|Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$815
|Sport Pedals
|+$635
|Welcome Lighting
|+$625
|Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping
|+$3,645
|Bentley Rotating Display
|+$6,490
|Inductive Phone Charger
|+$390
|Contrast Seatbelts - by Mulliner
|+$885
|Indented Hide Headlining
|+$1,520
|Semi-Aniline Leather to Seats and Door Inserts
|+$3,480
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems
|+$880
|Contrast Stitching
|+$2,630
|Front Seat Comfort Specification
|+$4,280
|Hand Cross Stitching - by Mulliner
|+$5,210
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats
|+$250
|Embroidery Alternate Colour
|+$1,340
|Piping to Seats Alternate Colour
|+$1,340
|Embroidery Bespoke Colour
|+$10,095
|Embroidery & Stitching Alternate Colour
|+$1,340
|Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever - Extended Colour
|+$2,015
|Honeycomb Style Stitching to Steering Wheel
|+$2,690
|Accent Colour Binding to Overmats
|+$2,015
|Deep Pile Overmats - Rear Only
|+$1,340
|Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas
|+$1,340
|Contrast Hand Cross Stitching with Contrast Stitching
|+$3,360
|Hide - Standard Level 1
|+$1,685
|Bentley Keybox
|+$475
|Alcantara Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever
|+$2,015
|Fluted Quilting - Upper Seat Squab and Door Inserts
|+$6,730
|Main Hide - Bespoke Colour
|+$16,155
|Alcantara Seat Bolsters and Door Inserts
|+$4,035
|Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever
|+$1,340
|Hide - Standard Level 3
|+$3,030
|Hide - Extended Level 3
|+$6,730
|Hide - Extended Level 5
|+$11,440
|Hide - Standard Level 5
|+$4,035
|Hide - Extended Level 1
|+$3,705
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|Exterior Options
|Panoramic Glass Roof
|+$4,285
|Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers
|+$1,705
|Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille
|+$1,320
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic
|+$11,040
|Mulliner Range - Satin
|+$31,235
|Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin
|+$35,605
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|+$18,135
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|+$6,275
|Heated Windshield
|+$820
|21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Bright Machined
|+$3,630
|Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|+$13,760
|21" Five Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Bright Machined
|+$1,960
|21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|+$4,280
|Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic
|+$7,660
|21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|+$1,670
|21" Five Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Bright Machined
|+$2,360
|Paint Protection
|+$3,275
|Painted Carbon Fibre Bodykit - Gloss
|+$10,660
|Painted Carbon Fibre Bodykit - Satin
|+$13,330
|Painted Wheels - Single Colour (Solid or Metallic Paint)
|+$9,200
|Painted Wheels - Pearlescent Satin Or Duo Tone
|+$15,150
|Carbon Fibre Bodykit - Accent Pinstripe
|+$14,660
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,773 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,008 lbs.
|Height
|55.3 in.
|Length
|190.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,235 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.4 in.
|Turning circle
|37.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|305/35R Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
