2021 Bentley Continental Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$304,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15 mpg
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/456.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size6.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Horsepower626 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves48
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Length190.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.3 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.9 in.
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Tires & Wheels
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
22 in. wheelsyes
315/30R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
