2020 Bentley Continental GT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|W12
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/476.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|626 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.8 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|W12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|City Specification
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black and Polished Edge Alloy Wheel
|yes
|First Edition Specification
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Alloy Wheel
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Alloy Wheel
|yes
|Continental Blackline Specification
|yes
|Mood Lighting Specification
|yes
|Touring Specification
|yes
|Continental GT Number 9 Edition by Mulliner
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted Alloy Wheel - Exclusive to Continental Blackline
|yes
|Colour Specification
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|650 watts stereo output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Welcome Lighting
|yes
|Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Indented Hide Headlining
|yes
|LED Welcome Lamps by Mulliner
|yes
|Naim for Bentley
|yes
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems
|yes
|Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Decorative Insert for Console - Cotes de Geneve
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats
|yes
|Illuminated Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplate
|yes
|Chrome Pinstripe to Fascia and Door Waistrails
|yes
|Inductive Phone Charger
|yes
|Illuminated Bentley Sill and Derivative Treadplate
|yes
|Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping
|yes
|Diamond Knurling
|yes
|Mood Lighting Specification with Personalised Treadplates
|yes
|Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Sport Pedals
|yes
|Smoker's Specification
|yes
|Hand Cross Stitching
|yes
|Air Ionizer
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen for Bentley
|yes
|Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Semi-Aniline Leather to Seats and Door Inserts
|yes
|Deep Pile Overmats - Front
|yes
|Front Seat Comfort Specification
|yes
|Bentley Rotating Display
|yes
|Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplate
|yes
|Contrast Seatbelts
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Mulliner Range - Satin
|yes
|Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin
|yes
|Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|yes
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Bright Machined
|yes
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|yes
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|21" Five Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Bright Machined
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Panoramic Glass Roof
|yes
|21" Five Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Bright Machined
|yes
|Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4947 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6007 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1060 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|76.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|305/35R Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$218,900
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
