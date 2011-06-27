  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental
  4. 2020 Bentley Continental
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Bentley Continental GT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$240,800
See Continental Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$240,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$240,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$240,800
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower626 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$240,800
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$240,800
Continental GT Convertible Number 1 Edition by Mullineryes
City Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black and Polished Edge Alloy Wheelyes
First Edition Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Alloy Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Alloy Wheelyes
Continental Blackline Specificationyes
Mood Lighting Specificationyes
Touring Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Painted Alloy Wheel - Exclusive to Continental Blacklineyes
Colour Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$240,800
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$240,800
driver assisted parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$240,800
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$240,800
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Welcome Lightingyes
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
LED Welcome Lamps by Mullineryes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Decorative Insert for Console - Cotes de Geneveyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Illuminated Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplateyes
Chrome Pinstripe to Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Inductive Phone Chargeryes
Illuminated Bentley Sill and Derivative Treadplateyes
Contrast Stitching and Seat Pipingyes
Diamond Knurlingyes
Mood Lighting Specification with Personalised Treadplatesyes
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Smoker's Specificationyes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Air Ionizeryes
Bang & Olufsen for Bentleyyes
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Deep Pile Overmats - Frontyes
Front Seat Comfort Specificationyes
Bentley Rotating Displayyes
Bentley Sill and Personalised Treadplateyes
Contrast Seatbeltsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$240,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$240,800
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$240,800
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$240,800
Exterior Hood in Dark Brownyes
Mulliner Range - Satinyes
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satinyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyes
21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Bright Machinedyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grilleyes
21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Exterior Hood in Tweedyes
Exterior Hood in Dark Grey Metallicyes
21" Five Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Bright Machinedyes
21" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Five Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Bright Machinedyes
Exterior Hood in Claretyes
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$240,800
Maximum cargo capacity8.3 cu.ft.
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight5322 lbs.
Gross weight6316 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Maximum payload994 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$240,800
Exterior Colors
  • Silverlake
  • Marlin
  • Windsor Blue
  • Thunder
  • Amber- by Mulliner
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Bronze
  • Havana
  • Camel
  • Arabica
  • Brodgar
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Orange Flame
  • Blue Crystal
  • Black Sapphire
  • Fountain Blue
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Jetstream II
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Peacock
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Sequin Blue
  • Portofino
  • Neptune
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Meteor
  • Anthracite
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Onyx
  • Black Crystal
  • Spectre
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Titan Grey
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • Cricket Ball
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magenta
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Damson
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Dragon Red II
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Magnetic
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Silver Tempest
  • Tungsten
  • Dove Grey
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Rose Gold
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Alpine Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Apple Green
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Azure Purple
  • Verdant
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Black Velvet
  • Granite
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Ice
  • Hallmark
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
Interior Colors
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$240,800
21 in. wheelsyes
305/35R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$240,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$240,800
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental Inventory

Related 2020 Bentley Continental GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars