  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental
  4. Used 2018 Bentley Continental
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$322,600
See Continental Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$322,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$322,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$322,600
Torque750 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower700 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$322,600
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$322,600
Full 'Seat/Door Inserts' Hide Interior Specificationyes
Supersports 'X' Specification with Solid and Metallic Duo Tone Paintyes
All Seasons Specificationyes
Supersports 'X' Specification with Pearlescent and 3 Coat Duo Tone Paintyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$322,600
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$322,600
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$322,600
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$322,600
Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Functionyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Consoleyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Ski Hatchyes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
High Gloss Carbon Fibre Heel Platesyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Boot Carpet - Match to Secondary Hideyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Neck Warmeryes
Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
WiFi Hotspot - 3G Enabledyes
Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areasyes
Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
SIM Card Readeryes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
High Gloss Chequered Carbon Fibre to Door and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
CD Changeryes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Sports Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Supersports with Accent - Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Twin Front Armrestsyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpetyes
WiFi Hotspot - 4G Enabledyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$322,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$322,600
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$322,600
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$322,600
Exterior Hood in Dark Brownyes
Supersports Titanium Exhaustyes
LED Approach Lampsyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Exterior Hood in Greenyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
Supersports Decal - Silveryes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Valet Keyyes
Supersports Decal - Dark Greyyes
Carbon Fibre Exterior Mirrorsyes
Carbon Fibre Fascia Panelsyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Exterior Hood in Dark Grey Metallicyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Twenty Spoke Forged Alloy Wheel - Blackyes
Supersports Decal - Blackyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$322,600
Maximum cargo capacity9.1 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.
Curb weight5412 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Maximum payload981 lbs.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$322,600
Exterior Colors
  • Nugget Gold
  • Aquamarine
  • Antique Gold
  • Glacier White
  • Silk White
  • Ice
  • Aztec Sun
  • Sandstone
  • Meteor
  • Cypress
  • Hallmark
  • Silverlake
  • Onyx
  • Continental Yellow
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Sand
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Silver Tempest
  • Storm Grey
  • Sequin Blue
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Spruce
  • Silver Storm
  • Verdant
  • Tungsten
  • Titan Grey
  • Venusian Grey
  • Violette
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Sunset
  • Arctica
  • Black Velvet
  • Burnt Orange
  • Burnt Oak
  • Arabica
  • Silver Frost
  • Gazelle
  • Light Gazelle
  • Brodgar
  • Royal Ebony
  • Granite
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Old English White
  • Extreme Silver
  • Dove Grey
  • Magnolia
  • Bronze
  • Light Onyx
  • Black Crystal
  • Light Havana
  • Black Sapphire
  • Peacock
  • Anthracite
  • Apple Green
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue
  • Pale Velvet
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • Pale Emerald
  • Magenta
  • Portofino
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Neptune
  • Light Sapphire
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Emerald
  • Heather
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Fountain Blue
  • Azure Purple
  • Alpine Green
  • Amber
  • Brewster Green
  • Aegean Blue
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Aurora
  • Claret
  • Umbrian Red
  • Citric
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Burgundy
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Passion Pink
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Ghost White
  • Thunder
  • Rubino Red
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Grey Violet
  • Light Claret
  • Blue Crystal
  • Orange Flame
  • Havana
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Special Ivory
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Walnut
  • White Sand
  • Diamond Black
  • Moonbeam
  • French Gray
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Nutmeg
  • Quartzite
  • Kensington Gray
  • Sage Green
  • Scotia Silver
  • Light Lime Green
  • British Racing Green 2
  • Pacific Blue
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Caribbean Blue
Interior Colors
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Lexley, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$322,600
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$322,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$322,600
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental Inventory

Related Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles