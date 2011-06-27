Used 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports Features & Specs

Exterior Colors

Onyx over St James Red Pearlescent

Onyx over Spectre

Onyx over Orange Flame

Onyx over Sandstone

Onyx over Hallmark

Old English White

Oxford Blue (Solid)

Magenta

Light Tudor Grey

Light Onyx

Pale Emerald

Portofino

Orange Flame

Pale Sapphire

Rubino Red

Pale Brodgar

Porcelain

Passion Pink

Peacock

Pale Velvet

Royal Ebony

Cypress

Burnt Orange

Meteor

Windsor Blue

Light Sapphire

Burgundy

Citric

Onyx over Ice

Damson

Onyx over Magnetic

Onyx over Khamun

Light Havana

Light Windsor Blue

Magnolia

Moroccan Blue

Neptune

Monaco Yellow

Brodgar

Glacier Blue (Solid)

Dragon Red

Heather

Kingfisher

Gazelle

Ice

Claret

Burnt Oak

Candy Red

Amber

Alpine Green

Black Velvet

Arctica

Black Sapphire

British Racing Green (4) (Solid)

Brewster Green

Aurora

Aegean Blue

Black Crystal

Extreme Silver

Grey Violet

Light Claret

Azure Purple

Breeze

Light Emerald

Light Gazelle

Fountain Blue

Bronze

Dove Grey

Havana

Continental Yellow

Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)

Extreme Silver Satin

Ghost White

Thunder

St James' Red (Solid)

Granite

Hallmark

Blue Crystal

Light Grey Satin

Apple Green

St. James' Red (Pearlescent)

Anthracite Satin

Anthracite

Dark Grey Satin

Aquamarine

White Satin

Arabica

Barnato Green (Solid)

Silver Frost

Dark Cashmere

Silverlake

Cumbrian Green

Midnight Emerald

White Sand

Beluga (Solid)

Glacier White

Dark Sapphire

Moonbeam

Onyx

Umbrian Red

Sandstone