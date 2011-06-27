Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S Features & Specs
|Overview
See Continental Inventory
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/600.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|502 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|520 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|Extended GT V8 S Sports Specification
|yes
|GT V8 Sports Specification
|yes
|Black Edition with St James Red Accent
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification with 21" Directional Sports Alloy wheel - Black
|yes
|Black Edition with Cyber Yellow Accent
|yes
|Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Directional Sports Wheel
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Limited Edition Wheel
|yes
|Interior Style Specification w/Hand Cross Stitch
|yes
|Black Edition with Hallmark Accent
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel
|yes
|Black Edition with Beluga Gloss Accent
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|8 total speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Front Ashtray w/Cigar Lighter
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Console
|yes
|V8 S Logo and Bentley Emblems to Headrests
|yes
|Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrest
|yes
|Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Naim for Bentley
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Sports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems
|yes
|Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panel
|yes
|Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighter
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Boot Carpet - Match to Secondary Hide
|yes
|GT Design Seats - By Mulliner
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats
|yes
|Boot Carpet - Match to Main Hide
|yes
|Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|WiFi Hotspot - 3G Enabled
|yes
|Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheel
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels
|yes
|Dual Tone Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Alcantara Headlining
|yes
|Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Inserts
|yes
|SIM Card Reader
|yes
|Storage Case to Center Console
|yes
|Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Full Length Console with Twin Front Armrests
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color
|yes
|CD Changer
|yes
|Hand Cross Stitching
|yes
|Personalized Treadplate Plaques
|yes
|Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals
|yes
|Twin Front Armrests
|yes
|Semi-Aniline Leather to Seats and Door Inserts
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet
|yes
|WiFi Hotspot - 4G Enabled
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.5 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|Exterior Mirrors in Cyber Yellow
|yes
|Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Caps
|yes
|20" Open Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Tint
|yes
|Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|yes
|Extended Range - Satin
|yes
|21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille
|yes
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|Gloss Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps - NAR
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors in Hallmark
|yes
|Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint
|yes
|21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|LED Approach Lamps
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors in St James Red
|yes
|20" Open Spoke Alloy Wheels - Polished
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Valet Key
|yes
|Carbon Fibre Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Sports Exhaust
|yes
|Personal Commssion - Satin Paint
|yes
|Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologies
|yes
|Painted Radiator Shell w/Bright Chrome Matrix Style Grille
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.7 in.
|Curb weight
|5060 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6063 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|108.0 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$210,700
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic