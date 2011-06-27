Used 2002 Bentley Continental R Le Mans Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Torque
|616 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 4100 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|8 total speakers
|yes
|Multi-CD located in center console
|yes
|separate rear audio
|yes
|AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Front head room
|36.8 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Rear head room
|35.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Front track
|60.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|210.8 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|89 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.6 in.
|Width
|81.1 in.
|Rear track
|60.9 in.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|255/55R W tires
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|semi-trailing arm rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$288,990
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
