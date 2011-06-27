  1. Home
Used 2002 Bentley Continental R Le Mans Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque616 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.3 cu.ft.
Length210.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume89 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Width81.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
255/55R W tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
