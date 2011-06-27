  1. Home
Used 2001 Bentley Continental Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121212
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg10/15 mpg10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.0/352.5 mi.238.0/357.0 mi.238.0/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
Torque650 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm590 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm650 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l6.8 l6.8 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 4000 rpm400 hp @ 4100 rpm420 hp @ 4000 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Turning circleno39.1 ft.no
Safety
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnono
traction controlyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
Multi-CD located in center consoleyesyesyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyesyesyes
140 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
8 total speakersnoyesyes
rear volume controlsnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyesnono
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesnono
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesnono
front reading lightsyesnono
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsnoyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consolenoyesyes
leather and wood trim on dashnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
sport front seatsnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
Height57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Wheel base116.6 in.120.6 in.120.6 in.
Length205.6 in.210.8 in.210.8 in.
Width81 in.81.1 in.81.1 in.
Curb weightno5401 lbs.no
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
Null tiresyesnono
285/45R Y tiresyesnono
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
255/55R W tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Performance tiresnoyesyes
255/50R Y tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$319,900
Starting MSRP
$279,900
Starting MSRP
$309,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
