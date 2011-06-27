Used 2001 Bentley Continental Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|12
|12
|Total Seating
|4
|4
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|10/15 mpg
|10/15 mpg
|10/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|235.0/352.5 mi.
|238.0/357.0 mi.
|238.0/357.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.5 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|12
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|Torque
|650 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|590 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm
|650 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|6.8 l
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 4000 rpm
|400 hp @ 4100 rpm
|420 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Turning circle
|no
|39.1 ft.
|no
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|Multi-CD located in center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM in center console-CD stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|rear volume controls
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|no
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and rear air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|Height
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Wheel base
|116.6 in.
|120.6 in.
|120.6 in.
|Length
|205.6 in.
|210.8 in.
|210.8 in.
|Width
|81 in.
|81.1 in.
|81.1 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|5401 lbs.
|no
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|Null tires
|yes
|no
|no
|285/45R Y tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|255/55R W tires
|no
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Performance tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|255/50R Y tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$319,900
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
