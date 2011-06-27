  1. Home
Used 2012 Bentley Continental Supersports Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Continental Supersports
Overview
Starting MSRP
$267,000
See Continental Supersports Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$267,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$267,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$267,000
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$267,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
leather and suede trim on doorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Personalized Treadplate Plaque (Level I - 2 Door)yes
3-Spoke Single Tone, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel in Secondary Hide Coloryes
Smokers Packyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Extreme Contrast Color Piping and Stitchingyes
Linen Alcantara Two Tone Headliningyes
3-Spoke Two Tone, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
CD Changeryes
Massage Function to Front Seatsyes
Supersports' Embroidery to Front Seats (2 Seat Configuration)yes
Supersports Embroidery to Overmatsyes
Valet Keyyes
Power Boot Opening and Closingyes
Hide Headliningyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$267,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$267,000
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Liquid Metal Paint Rangeyes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
Personal Commission - Liquid Metal Paintyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
20" Ten Spoke Supersports Wheel - Dark Tintyes
20" Ten Spoke Supersports Wheel - Silver Painted Finishyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Blue Gloss Calipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brake w/Red Calipersyes
Extended Range (Paint Colors)yes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologies (Paint Colors)yes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Front track63.9 in.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight4940 lbs.
Gross weight6060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Exterior Colors
  • Passion Pink
  • Rubino Red
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Light Claret
  • Brodgar
  • Claret
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Pale Velvet
  • Violette
  • Grey Violet
  • St James Red (Pearlescent)
  • Sand
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Amber
  • Cardinal Red
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Coral
  • Venusian Grey
  • Arabica
  • Titan Grey
  • Peacock
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Meteor
  • Gazelle
  • Fountain Blue
  • Light Havana
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Porcelain
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Silver Frost
  • French Grey
  • Dove Grey
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Neptune
  • Burnt Orange
  • Magenta
  • Nutmeg
  • Azure Purple
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Oak
  • Onyx
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • Pale Emerald
  • Kingfisher
  • Iridium
  • Verdant
  • Spruce
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Sunset
  • Continental Yellow
  • Anthracite
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Tungsten
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Storm Grey
  • Antique Gold
  • Silver Storm
  • Burgundy
  • Umbrian Red
  • Orange Flame
  • Nugget Gold
  • Aurora
  • Apple Green
  • Silver Lake
  • Scotia Silver
  • Sage Green
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Quartzite
  • Havana
  • Granite
  • White Sand
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Sandstone
  • Aquamarine
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Aegean Blue
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Light Sapphire
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Heather
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Blue Sequin
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue
  • Liquid Mercury
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Ice
  • Black Crystal
  • Black Velvet
  • Royal Ebony
  • Diamond Black
  • Walnut
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Black Sapphire
  • Light Gazelle
  • Cypress
  • Old English White
  • White Satin
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Blue Crystal
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Moonbeam
  • Silver Tempest
  • Light Onyx
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
Interior Colors
  • Beluga w/Hotspur, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Saffron, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Portland, premium leather/alcantara
  • New Market/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/White, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Citric, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/New Market, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Orange, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Magenta, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Kingfisher, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Porpoise, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Light Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Hotspur/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Newmarket/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Pillar Box Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Porpoise/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Porpoise/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Hotspur/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$267,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$267,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental Supersports Inventory

