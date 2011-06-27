  1. Home
Used 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Continental Supersports
Overview
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$267,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$267,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$267,000
memory card slotyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$267,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
leather and suede trim on doorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
3-Spoke Single Tone, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel in Secondary Hide Coloryes
Smokers Packyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Extreme Contrast Color Piping and Stitchingyes
Linen Alcantara Two Tone Headliningyes
CD Changeryes
3-Spoke Two Tone, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
Massage Function to Front Seatsyes
Supersports' Embroidery to Front Seats (2 Seat Configuration)yes
Valet Keyyes
Power Boot Opening and Closingyes
Supersports' Embroidery to Front and Rear Seats (4 Seat Configuration)yes
Comfort Seat Option (4 Seats)yes
Hide Headliningyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$267,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$267,000
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
Extended Range (Paint Colors)yes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
20" Ten Spoke Supersports Wheel - Dark Tintyes
Space Saver Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologies (Paint Colors)yes
20" Ten Spoke Supersports Wheel - Silver Painted Finishyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Front track63.9 in.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight4940 lbs.
Gross weight6060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Exterior Colors
  • Moonbeam
  • Silver Storm
  • Storm Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Titan Grey
  • Grey Violet
  • Anthracite
  • Cypress
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Iridium
  • Porcelain
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Silver Tempest
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Antique Gold
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Venusian Grey
  • Umbrian Red
  • Solitare (Pearlescent)
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Peacock
  • Quartzite
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Neptune
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Apple Green
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Aegean Blue
  • Coral
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Dove Grey
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Cardinal Red
  • Burnt Orange
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Havana
  • Violette
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Heather
  • White Sand
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Granite
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • French Grey
  • Burgundy
  • Bronze
  • Kingfisher
  • Burnt Oak
  • Windsor Blue
  • Alpine Green
  • Verdant
  • Sunset
  • Meteor
  • Fountain Blue
  • Light Emerald
  • Silver Lake
  • Claret
  • Azure Purple
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Old English White
  • Nutmeg
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Pale Emerald
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Spruce
  • Orange Flame
  • Walnut
  • Onyx
  • Gazelle
  • Brodgar
  • St James Red (Pearlescent)
  • Nugget Gold
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Continental Yellow
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Black Sapphire
  • Sandstone
  • Sand
  • Sage Green
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Rubino Red
  • Black Velvet
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Royal Ebony
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Diamond Black
  • Silver Frost
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Scotia Silver
  • Amber
  • Blue Sequin
  • Blue Crystal
  • Black Crystal
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Passion Pink
  • Aurora
  • Pale Velvet
  • Arabica
  • Aquamarine
  • White Satin
  • Magenta
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Claret
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Ice
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Light Sapphire
  • Light Onyx
  • Light Havana
Interior Colors
  • New Market/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/White, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Citric, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/New Market, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Hotspur, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Kingfisher, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Porpoise/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Hotspur/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Saffron, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Porpoise/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Portland, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Porpoise, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Light Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Hotspur/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Newmarket/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Pillar Box Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Orange, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Magenta, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$267,000
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$267,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$267,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
