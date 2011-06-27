Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|W12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/452.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
|Engine
|Torque
|590 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|621 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|W12
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereo
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alcantara trim on doors
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|3-Spoke Two-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrests
|yes
|Valet Parking Key
|yes
|NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio System
|yes
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|alcantara
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Paint from Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Range
|yes
|Light Grey Satin Paint Finish
|yes
|Rear View Camera
|yes
|Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Cap
|yes
|Dark Grey Satin Paint Finish
|yes
|Bespoke Paint Color and Finish Matched to Customer Specification
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|63.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.1 in.
|Curb weight
|4940 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6060 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|Width
|76.6 in.
|Rear track
|63.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|275/35R Z tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
