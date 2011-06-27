  1. Home
Used 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$280,400
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and suede trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
3-Spoke Single Tone, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel in Secondary Hide Coloryes
Smokers Packyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Extreme Contrast Color Piping and Stitchingyes
CD Changeryes
3-Spoke Two Tone, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
Comfort Seat Optionyes
Massage Function to Front Seatsyes
Valet Keyyes
Power Boot Opening and Closingyes
Supersports' Embroidery to Front and Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Exterior Options
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
20" Ten Spoke Supersports Wheel - Dark Tintyes
Optional Exterior Roof Coloryes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Space Saver Spare Wheelyes
20" Ten Spoke Supersports Wheel - Silver Painted Finishyes
Extended Range (Paint Colors)yes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologies (Paint Colors)yes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.0 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight5280 lbs.
Gross weight6239 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.0 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Spruce
  • Orange Flame
  • Black Crystal
  • Old English White
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Velvet
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Pale Emerald
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Continental Yellow
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Onyx
  • White Satin
  • Nutmeg
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Light Grey Satin
  • St James Red (Pearlescent)
  • Gazelle
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Silver Frost
  • Scotia Silver
  • Sandstone
  • White Sand
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Aurora
  • Arabica
  • Aquamarine
  • Amber
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Sand
  • French Grey
  • Sage Green
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Rubino Red
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Blue Sequin
  • Blue Crystal
  • Titan Grey
  • Grey Violet
  • Moonbeam
  • Cypress
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Iridium
  • Silver Storm
  • Storm Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Brodgar
  • Antique Gold
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Venusian Grey
  • Silver Tempest
  • Porcelain
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Coral
  • Umbrian Red
  • Neptune
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Peacock
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • Verdant
  • Sunset
  • Burgundy
  • Fountain Blue
  • Silver Lake
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Oak
  • Windsor Blue
  • Meteor
  • Azure Purple
  • Apple Green
  • Aegean Blue
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Light Emerald
  • Claret
  • Heather
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Granite
  • Dove Grey
  • Solitare (Pearlescent)
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Ice
  • Quartzite
  • Havana
  • Violette
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Cardinal Red
  • Burnt Orange
  • Royal Ebony
  • Diamond Black
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Black Sapphire
  • Black Velvet
  • Magenta
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Light Sapphire
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Walnut
  • Nugget Gold
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Onyx
  • Light Havana
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Claret
Interior Colors
  • Porpoise/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Hotspur/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/New Market, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Hotspur, premium leather/alcantara
  • New Market/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/White, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Citric, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Kingfisher, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Portland, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Porpoise, premium leather/alcantara
  • Newmarket/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Light Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Saffron, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga/Linen, premium leather/alcantara
  • Hotspur/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Pillar Box Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Porpoise/Beluga, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Orange, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beluga w/Magenta, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles