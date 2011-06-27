  1. Home
Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Continental GTC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$216,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive type
$216,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$216,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$216,200
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque502 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower521 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrests
$216,200
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$216,200
Convenience Specificationyes
GT V8 S Convertible Launch Specification 2yes
GT V8 S Convertible Launch Specification 1yes
Mulliner Driving Specification with Alternative Wheelsyes
Mulliner Driving Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakers
$216,200
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$216,200
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$216,200
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$216,200
Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)yes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Cross Stitchingyes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Consoleyes
Ski Hatchyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panelsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Power Bootyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Front Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Veneer Door Inserts, Rear Quarter Inserts and Rear Center Armrestyes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Front and Rear Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Valet Keyyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Twin Front Armrestsyes
Neckwarmeryes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Instrumentation
compass
$216,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$216,200
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room
$216,200
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$216,200
Hide Trimmed Gearchange Paddlesyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Painted Door Mirrors - Beluga Glossyes
Exterior Hood in Dark Brownyes
21" Seven Spoke Limited Edition Elegant Alloy Wheel - Black Finishyes
Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps (NAR)yes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Exterior Hood in Greenyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
20" Open Spoke Alloy Wheels - Polishedyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Sports Exhaustyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Extended Rangeyes
Exterior Hood in Metallic Grayyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$216,200
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5445 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$216,200
Exterior Colors
  • Fountain Blue
  • Extreme Silver
  • Arabica
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Gazelle
  • Azure Purple
  • Aurora
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Apple Green
  • Kingfisher
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Black Sapphire
  • Black Velvet
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Breeze
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Aegean Blue
  • Dragon Red
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Orange
  • Heather
  • Burnt Oak
  • Light Claret
  • Grey Violet
  • Midnight Emerald
  • White Sand
  • Moonbeam
  • Light Grey Satin
  • St James Red (Solid)
  • White Satin
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Granite
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Hallmark
  • Silverlake
  • Onyx
  • Thunder
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Blue Crystal
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Damson
  • Meteor
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Aquamarine
  • Cypress
  • Ice
  • Havana
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Sandstone
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Pale Emerald
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Passion Pink
  • Orange Flame
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Portofino
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Magenta
  • Tungsten
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Havana
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Umbrian Red
  • Titan Grey
  • Venusian Grey
  • Pale Velvet
  • Royal Ebony
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Peacock
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Light Onyx
  • Rubino Red
  • Light Sapphire
  • Sequin Blue
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silver Storm
  • Porcelain
  • Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Spruce
  • Silver Frost
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Sunset
  • Brodgar
  • British Racing Green 4 (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue
  • Burgundy
  • Verdant
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Neptune
  • Violette
  • Black Crystal
  • Storm Grey
Interior Colors
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.5 in. wheels
$216,200
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$216,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance
$216,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
