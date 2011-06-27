  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GTC
  4. Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Continental GTC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$195,200
See Continental GTC Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$195,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$195,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$195,200
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque487 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$195,200
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$195,200
Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)yes
Sports Specification - Full Carbon Fiber Interioryes
Sports Specificationyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Alternative Wheel)yes
Color Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$195,200
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$195,200
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$195,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$195,200
Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)yes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Cross Stitchingyes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Consoleyes
Ski Hatchyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panelsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Power Bootyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Front Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Front and Rear Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Valet Keyyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Twin Front Armrestsyes
Neckwarmeryes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$195,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$195,200
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$195,200
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$195,200
Hide Trimmed Gearchange Paddlesyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Exterior Hood in Dark Brownyes
21" Seven Spoke Limited Edition Elegant Alloy Wheel - Black Finishyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Exterior Hood in Greenyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Sports Exhaustyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Extended Rangeyes
Exterior Hood in Metallic Grayyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$195,200
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5445 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$195,200
Exterior Colors
  • Fountain Blue
  • Extreme Silver
  • Arabica
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Gazelle
  • Azure Purple
  • Aurora
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Apple Green
  • Kingfisher
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Black Sapphire
  • Black Velvet
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Breeze
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Aegean Blue
  • Dragon Red
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Orange
  • Heather
  • Burnt Oak
  • Light Claret
  • Grey Violet
  • Midnight Emerald
  • White Sand
  • Moonbeam
  • Light Grey Satin
  • St James Red (Solid)
  • White Satin
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Granite
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Hallmark
  • Silverlake
  • Onyx
  • Thunder
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Blue Crystal
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Damson
  • Meteor
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Aquamarine
  • Cypress
  • Ice
  • Havana
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Sandstone
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Pale Emerald
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Passion Pink
  • Orange Flame
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Portofino
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Magenta
  • Tungsten
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Havana
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Umbrian Red
  • Titan Grey
  • Venusian Grey
  • Pale Velvet
  • Royal Ebony
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Peacock
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Light Onyx
  • Rubino Red
  • Light Sapphire
  • Sequin Blue
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silver Storm
  • Porcelain
  • Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Spruce
  • Silver Frost
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Sunset
  • Brodgar
  • British Racing Green 4 (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue
  • Burgundy
  • Verdant
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Neptune
  • Violette
  • Black Crystal
  • Storm Grey
Interior Colors
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$195,200
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$195,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$195,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental GTC Inventory

Related Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles