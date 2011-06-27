  1. Home
Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$212,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower567 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$212,800
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Elegant Specification - GTC (Painted Elegant Wheel)yes
Extended Driving Specificationyes
Elegant Specification - GTC (Chromed Elegant Wheel)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$212,800
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$212,800
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)yes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Cross Stitchingyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Convenience Specificationyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Power Bootyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Front Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Polished Wheel)yes
Front and Rear Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)yes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Valet Keyyes
Veneer Door Inserts and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Crafted Veneer Caseyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Alternative Wheel)yes
Neckwarmeryes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$212,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$212,800
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$212,800
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Liquid Metal Paint Rangeyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
20" Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Chromedyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Extended Rangeyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5500 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Exterior Colors
  • Havana
  • Burnt Orange
  • Heather
  • Black Crystal
  • Granite
  • Grey Violet
  • Cardinal Red
  • Apple Green
  • Iridium
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Azure Purple
  • Aurora
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Rubino Red
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Quartzite
  • Coral
  • Passion Pink
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Light Sapphire
  • Cypress
  • Nutmeg
  • Nugget Gold
  • Light Onyx
  • Diamond Black
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Light Havana
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Ice
  • Gazelle
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Light Emerald
  • Fountain Blue
  • Light Claret
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Caribbean Blue
  • French Grey
  • Extreme Silver
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Breeze
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Hallmark
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Orange Flame
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Pale Velvet
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pale Emerald
  • Peacock
  • Porcelain
  • Royal Ebony
  • Sandstone
  • Meteor
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Magenta
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Moonbeam
  • Neptune
  • Onyx
  • Verdant
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Venusian Grey
  • White Sand
  • White Satin
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Blue Crystal
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Black Sapphire
  • Windsor Blue
  • Black Velvet
  • Brodgar
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Burgundy
  • Violette
  • Spruce
  • Bronze
  • Walnut
  • Sequin Blue
  • Scotia Silver
  • Burnt Oak
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Silver Frost
  • Sand
  • Sage Green (Solid)
  • Silver Storm
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silverlake
  • Aegean Blue
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • Amber
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Aquamarine
  • Sunset
  • Anthracite
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Antique Gold
  • Storm Grey
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Tungsten
  • Umbrian Red
  • Thunder
  • Arabica
  • Titan Grey
Interior Colors
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$212,800
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$212,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
