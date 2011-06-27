  1. Home
Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Continental GTC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$212,800
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower567 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Elegant Specification w/Chromed Elegant Wheelyes
Elegant Specification w/Painted Elegant Wheelyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Extended Driving Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification- without MDS Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Wheelyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)yes
Breeze/Porpoise Special Editionyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3-Spoke)yes
Wind Deflectoryes
Cross Stitchingyes
Lambswool Rugs (Driver and Passenger)yes
"Naim for Bentley" Premium Audio Systemyes
Veneered Door and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3-Spoke)yes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3-Spoke)yes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Hide Trimmed Gearchange Paddlesyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage Function to Front Seatsyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
Choice of Standard Seatbelt Colorsyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Crafted Veneer Case (Located in Center Console)yes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Breeze/Brunel Special Editionyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Neckwarmeryes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Standard Brakes w/Red Calipersyes
Rear View Camerayes
Liquid Metal Paint Rangeyes
20" Alloy Wheel- Chromedyes
Standard Brakes with Blue Gloss Calipersyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel- Chromedyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
21" Elegant Alloy Wheel- Paintedyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel- Paintedyes
Valet Keyyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
21" Elegant Alloy Wheel- Chromedyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Extended Rangeyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Front track65.5 in.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5500 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magenta
  • Aquamarine
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Light Sapphire
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Claret
  • Light Havana
  • Gazelle
  • Fountain Blue
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Burgundy
  • Cypress
  • Heather
  • French Grey
  • Grey Violet
  • Iridium
  • Nugget Gold
  • Nutmeg
  • Orange Flame
  • Pale Emerald
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Peacock
  • Pale Velvet
  • Meteor
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Neptune
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Passion Pink
  • Light Onyx
  • Antique Gold
  • Arabica
  • Artica (Solid)
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Apple Green
  • Anthracite
  • Ice
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Silver Tempest
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Quartzite
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Havana
  • Breeze
  • Onyx
  • Silver Lake
  • Silk White Satin
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Sandstone
  • Blue Crystal
  • Extreme Silver
  • White Sand
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Moonbeam
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Dark Sapphire
  • St. James' Red (Solid)
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Coral
  • Burnt Orange
  • Burnt Oak
  • Cardinal Red
  • Azure Purple
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Diamond Black
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Claret
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Aurora
  • Bronze
  • Black Sapphire
  • Black Velvet
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Brodgar
  • Amber
  • Aegean Blue
  • Tungsten
  • Walnut
  • Windsor Blue
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Verdant
  • Royal Ebony
  • Sunset
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Violette
  • Scotia Silver
  • Umbrian Red
  • Sand
  • Blue Sequin
  • Sage Green
  • Granite
  • Thunder
  • Hallmark
  • Spruce
  • Titan Grey
  • Silver Frost
  • Storm Grey
  • Silver Storm
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Venusian Grey
Interior Colors
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
