Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Continental GTC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$205,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$205,600
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$205,600
80-11 Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$205,600
300 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$205,600
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)yes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Bright Aluminum Door and Quarter Panelsyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)yes
iPod Interface Linked to Infotainment Systemyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Piping on Front and Rear Seatsyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Amboyna Veneer (Limited Availability)yes
Dark Tint Aluminum to Fascia Panelyes
Blue Tint Aluminum to Fascia Plus Front and Rear Consoleyes
Mulliner Veneers - Olive Ashyes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Plus Front and Rear Consoleyes
Sporting Gear Leveryes
3-Spoke Two-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
3-Spoke Single Tone Hide Trimmed Heated Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Deep Pile Carpet Mats w/Hide Trimmingyes
Birds Eye Maple (Veneer)yes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut (Veneer)yes
Piano Black (Veneer)yes
Traditional Style Crossbanding and Inlayyes
Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Heated Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Drilled Alloy Sport Foot-Pedalsyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Madrona (Veneer)yes
Smokers Packyes
Blue Tint Aluminum Door and Quarter Panelsyes
Massage Function to Front Seatsyes
Mulliner Veneers - Chestnutyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Insertsyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
Embossed "BENTLEY" to Seat Facingsyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Inserts and Steering Wheelyes
Blue Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Valet Parking Keyyes
Cordless Privacy Handsetyes
Dark-Tint Aluminum Fascia Plus Front and Rear Console Panels and Roof Control Panelyes
Mulliner Driving Specificationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$205,600
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$205,600
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Rear leg room29.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
19" 9-Spoke Two-Piece Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
20" 14-Spoke Diamond Chromed Wheelsyes
20" Chromed 7-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
19" Chromed 9-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
19" Chromed 5-Thin-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
20" 14-Spoke Diamond Painted Wheelsyes
Exterior Roof Colorsyes
19" Painted 5-Thin-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Dark Grey Metallic Hoodyes
19" Chromed 5-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
20" Painted 7-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
19" Painted 9-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Extended Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Front track63.9 in.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight5660 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Exterior Colors
  • Titan Grey
  • Storm Grey
  • Silver Storm
  • Royal Ebony
  • Diamond Black
  • Black Velvet
  • Fountain Blue
  • Kingfisher
  • Blue Crystal
  • Aquamarine
  • Meteor
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • Venusian Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Umbrian Red
  • Verdant
  • Iridium
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Black Sapphire
  • Burnt Oak
  • Bronze
  • Havana
  • White Sand
  • Cypress
  • Onyx
  • Spruce
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Rubino Red
  • Silver Storm
  • Scotia Silver
  • Sand
  • Sage Green
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Neptune
  • Granite
  • St. James' Red (Solid)
  • Moonbeam
  • Quartzite
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Velvet
  • Old English White
  • Silver Tempest
  • Nutmeg
  • Light Onyx
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Pale Emerald
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Sandstone
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Claret
  • Nugget Gold
  • Light Havana
  • Ice
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Light Sapphire
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Silver Lake
  • Heather
  • French Grey
  • Dove Grey
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Aegean Blue
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Azure Purple
  • Aurora
  • Apple Green
  • Arabica
  • Amber
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Solataire (Pearlescent)
  • Brodgar
  • Blue Sequin
  • Black Crystal
  • Continental Yellow
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Walnut
  • Violette
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Gazelle
  • Claret
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Cardinal Red
  • Burnt Orange
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Burgundy
  • Windsor Blue
  • Peacock
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Orange Flame
  • Magenta
  • Sunset
  • Coral
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Anthracite
  • Antique Gold
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • White Satin
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Grey Violet
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Artica (Solid)
Interior Colors
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$205,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$205,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$205,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
