Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|W12
|Combined MPG
|12
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|10/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|238.0/404.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Torque
|479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|552 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|W12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Contrast Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panels
|yes
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrests
|yes
|Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)
|yes
|Bright Aluminum Door and Quarter Panels
|yes
|4-spoke Wood and Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Amboyna Veneer Upgrade
|yes
|Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)
|yes
|Blue-Tint Aluminum Fascia Panels
|yes
|NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio System
|yes
|Convenience Specification
|yes
|Boot Carpet Contrast Binding
|yes
|Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panels
|yes
|Windstop
|yes
|Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panels
|yes
|iPod Interface
|yes
|Piano Black Upgraded Veneer
|yes
|Deep-Pile Carpet Mats
|yes
|Bright Aluminum Fascia Panels
|yes
|Blue-Tint Aluminum Door and Quarter Panels
|yes
|Bright Aluminum Fascia Plus Front and Rear Console
|yes
|Sporting Gear Lever
|yes
|Lambswool Rugs
|yes
|3-Spoke Two-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheel
|yes
|Blue-Tint Aluminum to Fascia Plus Front and Rear Console
|yes
|Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Inserts
|yes
|Birds Eye Maple Upgraded Veneer
|yes
|Drilled Alloy Sport Foot-Pedals
|yes
|3-Spoke Single-Tone Heated Black Anodized Steering Wheel
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|yes
|Chestnut Veneer (Mulliner)
|yes
|Light Blue Contrast Stitching to Seats and Door Panels
|yes
|Olive Ash Veneer (Mulliner)
|yes
|Light Blue Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panel
|yes
|3-Spoke Single-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheel
|yes
|Overmat Contrast Binding
|yes
|Madrona Upgraded Veneer
|yes
|Two-Tone Hide Trimmed Multi-Function Steering Wheel
|yes
|Embossed "BENTLEY" to Seat Facings
|yes
|Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneer
|yes
|Series 51
|yes
|Valet Parking Key
|yes
|Light Blue Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panels
|yes
|4-Spoke Heated Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Cordless Privacy Handset
|yes
|Front Seat Lumbar Massage
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Rear leg room
|29.3 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Fine Lines
|yes
|Light Grey Satin Paint Finish
|yes
|Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Cap
|yes
|19" 9-Spoke Two-Piece Alloy Sports Wheels
|yes
|Bright Chrome Lower Bumper Matrix
|yes
|20" 14-Spoke Diamond Chromed Wheels
|yes
|19" Chromed 9-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheel
|yes
|Bespoke Paint Color and Finish Matched to Customer Specification
|yes
|20" Chromed 7-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheels
|yes
|Paint from Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Range
|yes
|19" Painted 9-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheel
|yes
|19" Chromed 5-Thin-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheels
|yes
|20" 14-Spoke Diamond Painted Wheels
|yes
|Exterior Roof Colors
|yes
|Dark Grey Satin Paint Finish
|yes
|19" Painted 5-Thin-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheels
|yes
|19" Chromed 5-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheels
|yes
|20" Painted 7-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Front track
|63.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5478 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6393 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.32 cd.
|Length
|189.1 in.
|Height
|55.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|93.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|Rear track
|63.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R Z tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$201,500
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
