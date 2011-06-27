  1. Home
Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Continental GTC Speed
Overview
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$236,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$236,100
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Convenience Specificationyes
80-11 Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$236,100
300 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$236,100
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Blue Tint Aluminum to Fascia Panelyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
Rear View Camerayes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)yes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Bright Aluminum to Fascia, Front and Rear Console Panels and Roof Control Panelyes
Bright Aluminum Door/Quarter Panelsyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)yes
Madrona Veneeryes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
iPod Interfaceyes
Dark Tint Aluminum to Fascia Panelyes
Amboyna Veneer (Limited Availability)yes
Z-Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Mulliner Veneers - Olive Ashyes
3-Spoke Two Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
Lambswool Rugsyes
3-Spoke Single Tone Hide Trimmed Heated Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat & Door Insertsyes
Dark Tint Aluminum to Fascia, Front and Rear Console Panels and Roof Control Panelyes
Bright Aluminum to Fascia Panelyes
Fluted Seats in Plain Hideyes
Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Blue Tint Aluminum Door/Quarter Panelsyes
Traditional Cross-Band and Inlay to Fasciayes
Smokers Packyes
Birds Eye Maple Veneeryes
Deep-Pile Carpet Mats (Mulliner)yes
Embossed 'BENTLEY' to Seat Facings (Mulliner)yes
Massage Function to Front Seatsyes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneeryes
Mulliner Veneers - Chestnutyes
Blue Tint Aluminum to Fascia, Front and Rear Console Panels and Roof Control Panelyes
Dark Tint Aluminum Door/Quarter Panelsyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Inserts and Steering Wheelyes
Seat Pipingyes
Valet Parking Keyyes
Cordless Privacy Handsetyes
Piano Black Veneeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$236,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$236,100
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room29.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Personal Commission - Solid & Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Bright Chromed Radiator & Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
Dark Tint 20" x 9.5" Multispoke Wheelsyes
Exterior Roof Colorsyes
Dark Grey Metallic Hoodyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Extended Rangeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Front track63.9 in.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight5660 lbs.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Exterior Colors
  • Brodgar
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Solitaire
  • Continental Yellow
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Black Sequin
  • Black Crystal
  • White Satin
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Aegean Blue
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Walnut
  • Violette
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Apple Green
  • Cardinal Red
  • Burnt Orange
  • Burnt Oak
  • Bronze
  • Umbria Red
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Meteor
  • Fountain Blue
  • Sunset
  • Windsor Blue
  • Peacock
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Cypress
  • Burgundy
  • Antique Gold
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Silver Storm
  • Grey Violet
  • Anthracite
  • Alpine Green
  • Venusian Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Titan Grey
  • Barnato Green
  • Havana
  • Storm Grey
  • Onyx
  • Aquamarine
  • Blue Crystal
  • Royal Ebony
  • Diamond Black
  • Iridium
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Black Saphire
  • Verdant
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Beluga
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Sandstone
  • Silver Frost
  • Scotia Silver
  • Neptune
  • Granite
  • White Sand
  • Arabica
  • St. James' Red (Solid)
  • Moonbeam
  • Amber
  • Old English White
  • Coral
  • Nutmeg
  • Nugget Gold
  • Magenta
  • Silver Tempest
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Silver Lake
  • Orange Flame
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Quartzite
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Velvet
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Sand
  • Sage Green
  • Rubino Red
  • Pale Emerald
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Spruce
  • Light Havana
  • Light Gazelle
  • Ice
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Gazelle
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Claret
  • Kingfisher
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Light Sapphire
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Azure Purple
  • Aurora
  • Light Onyx
  • Heather
  • French Grey
  • Dove Grey
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
Interior Colors
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$236,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$236,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$236,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
