Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
Drivetrain
$337,000
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.0/552.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|518 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|572 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|8 total speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|440 watts stereo output
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|suede and leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|premium leather
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|Without Race-Stripes Decals
|yes
|Without GT3R Logo
|yes
|Without GT3R Logo and Without Race-Stripes Decals
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4839 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6063 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.3 in.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|275/40R Z tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$337,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
