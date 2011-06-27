  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT3-R
  4. Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Continental GT3-R
Overview
Starting MSRP
$337,000
See Continental GT3-R Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$337,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$337,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$337,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque518 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower572 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$337,000
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$337,000
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$337,000
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$337,000
remote keyless power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$337,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$337,000
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
premium leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$337,000
Without Race-Stripes Decalsyes
Without GT3R Logoyes
Without GT3R Logo and Without Race-Stripes Decalsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$337,000
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight4839 lbs.
Gross weight6063 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$337,000
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Beluga with Green Accent Panels and Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$337,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$337,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
See Continental GT3-R Inventory

Related Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles