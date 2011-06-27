  1. Home
Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R

2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R
List Price Estimate
$121,556 - $147,269

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    2dr Coupe AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MPG 13 city / 23 hwy
    Seats 2
    8-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    572 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Is the Bentley Continental GT3-R a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2015 Continental GT3-R both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Bentley Continental GT3-R fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Continental GT3-R gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Continental GT3-R has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space.

    Is the Bentley Continental GT3-R reliable?

    To determine whether the Bentley Continental GT3-R is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Continental GT3-R.

    Is the 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2015 Continental GT3-R is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R?

    The least-expensive 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R is the 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $337,000.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $337,000
    What are the different models of Bentley Continental GT3-R?

    If you're interested in the Bentley Continental GT3-R, the next question is, which Continental GT3-R model is right for you? Continental GT3-R variants include 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R Overview

    The Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R is offered in the following submodels: Continental GT3-R Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 Continental GT3-R.

    What's a good price for a New 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R?

    Which 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-RS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you.

    Should I lease or buy a 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

