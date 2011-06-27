  1. Home
Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Continental GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$203,500
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower567 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Classic Specificationyes
Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Interior Style Specification w/Hand Cross Stitchyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Functionyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Consoleyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Boot Carpet - Match to Secondary Hideyes
Boot Carpet - Match to Main Hideyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panelsyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Wheelyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Dual Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
CD Changeryes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rearyes
Lambswool Rugs to Frontyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Hide Trimmed Gearchange Paddlesyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Capsyes
21" Seven Spoke Limited Edition Elegant Alloy Wheel - Black Finishyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5115 lbs.
Gross weight6063 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Light Havana
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Light Gazelle
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Spruce
  • Tungsten
  • Venusian Grey
  • Verdant
  • Kingfisher
  • Neptune
  • Magenta
  • Passion Pink
  • Dragon Red
  • Damson
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Aquamarine
  • Peacock
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Pale Velvet
  • Gazelle
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Arabica
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Aurora
  • Porcelain
  • Brodgar
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Silver Tempest
  • Violette
  • Burnt Orange
  • Rubino Red
  • Silver Frost
  • Onyx
  • Portofino
  • Hallmark
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Silver Storm
  • Orange Flame
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Light Emerald
  • Titan Grey
  • Grey Violet
  • Sand
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Burnt Oak
  • Silverlake
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Extreme Silver
  • Sunset
  • Light Claret
  • Heather
  • Storm Grey
  • Umbrian Red
  • Royal Ebony
  • Windsor Blue
  • Burgundy
  • Fountain Blue
  • Cypress
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Bronze
  • Granite
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Black Sapphire
  • Thunder
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Havana
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Amber
  • Anthracite
  • Apple Green
  • Breeze
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Sequin Blue
  • Sandstone
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Pale Emerald
  • Aegean Blue
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Light Sapphire
  • Claret
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Meteor
  • Ice
  • Dark Sapphire
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Candy Red
  • Black Crystal
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Moonbeam
  • White Satin
  • Blue Crystal
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • White Sand
  • Light Onyx
  • Glacier White (Solid)
Interior Colors
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
