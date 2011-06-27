Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2014 Continental GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$198,600
See Continental GT Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$198,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$198,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$198,600
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower567 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$198,600
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$198,600
Elegant Specification - GT (Painted Elegant Wheel)yes
Extended Driving Specificationyes
Elegant Specification - GT (Chromed Elegant Wheel)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$198,600
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
440 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$198,600
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$198,600
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,600
Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)yes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Cross Stitchingyes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Consoleyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrestsyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrestsyes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panelsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Polished Wheel)yes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Front and Rear Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Valet Keyyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)yes
Veneer Door Inserts and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Alternative Wheel)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$198,600
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,600
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,600
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,600
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel- Polishedyes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel- Polishedyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Extended Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
21" Seven Spoke Limited Edition Elegant Alloy Wheel- Black Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$198,600
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5115 lbs.
Gross weight6063 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$198,600
Exterior Colors
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Spruce
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Storm Grey
  • Hallmark
  • Violette
  • Porcelain
  • Rubino Red
  • White Sand
  • Royal Ebony
  • Titan Grey
  • Claret
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Brodgar
  • Umbrian Red
  • Tungsten
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Verdant
  • Venusian Grey
  • Fountain Blue
  • Burgundy
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Burnt Oak
  • Portofino
  • Silverlake
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Gazelle
  • Apple Green
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Anthracite
  • Extreme Silver
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Alpine Green
  • Amber
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Aegean Blue
  • Sunset
  • Breeze
  • Thunder
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Light Havana
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Bronze
  • Arabica
  • Light Gazelle
  • Cypress
  • Blue Crystal
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Aquamarine
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Meteor
  • Light Emerald
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Claret
  • Black Sapphire
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Black Crystal
  • Moonbeam
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Havana
  • Heather
  • Granite
  • Grey Violet
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Neptune
  • Magenta
  • Burnt Orange
  • Azure Purple
  • Sandstone
  • Aurora
  • Dragon Red
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Ice
  • Damson
  • Peacock
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Light Sapphire
  • Light Onyx
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Pale Velvet
  • Onyx
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Orange Flame
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Emerald
  • Windsor Blue
  • White Satin
  • Sand
  • Sequin Blue
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Frost
  • Silver Tempest
  • Old English White (Solid)
Interior Colors
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$198,600
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$198,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$198,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
