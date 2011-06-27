  1. Home
Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$174,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$174,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque487 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$174,000
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Touring Specificationyes
Colour Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$174,000
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$174,000
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)yes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Cross Stitchingyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrestsyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrestsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Power Bootyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Front Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Front and Rear Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Valet Keyyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)yes
Veneer Door Inserts and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Crafted Veneer Caseyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Alternative Wheel)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$174,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$174,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$174,000
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$174,000
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
Liquid Metal Paint Rangeyes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
20" Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Chromedyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Extended Rangeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5060 lbs.
Gross weight6063 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Exterior Colors
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Magenta
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Meteor
  • Neptune
  • Nugget Gold
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Nutmeg
  • Onyx
  • Moonbeam
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Granite
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Havana
  • Grey Violet
  • Heather
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Ice
  • Iridium
  • Kingfisher
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Claret
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Light Havana
  • Light Sapphire
  • Light Onyx
  • Alpine Green
  • Aegean Blue
  • Pale Emerald
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pale Velvet
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Peacock
  • Passion Pink
  • Orange Flame
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Hallmark
  • Breeze
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Scotia Silver
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Tempest
  • Sequin Blue
  • Silver Frost
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Silverlake
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Spruce
  • Apple Green
  • Sunset
  • Antique Gold
  • Thunder
  • Storm Grey
  • Aquamarine
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Umbrian Red
  • Arabica
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Titan Grey
  • Aurora
  • Tungsten
  • Porcelain
  • Sandstone
  • Quartzite
  • Royal Ebony
  • Sage Green (Solid)
  • Sand
  • Rubino Red
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Coral
  • Cypress
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Diamond Black
  • Extreme Silver
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • French Grey
  • Fountain Blue
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Gazelle
  • Azure Purple
  • Violette
  • Walnut
  • Venusian Grey
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Verdant
  • White Satin
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue
  • Black Sapphire
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Black Crystal
  • White Sand
  • Blue Crystal
  • Black Velvet
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Bronze
  • Brodgar
  • Burgundy
  • Burnt Oak
  • Cardinal Red
  • Burnt Orange
Interior Colors
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$174,000
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$174,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles