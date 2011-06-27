  1. Home
Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Continental GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersW12V8
Combined MPG1518
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/21 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/504.0 mi.360.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG1518
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm487 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower567 hp @ 6000 rpm500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.1 ft.
Valves4832
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12V8
cylinder deactivationnoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
2 rear headrestsyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Extended Driving Specificationyesno
Elegant Specification - GT (Painted Elegant Wheel)yesno
Elegant Specification - GT (Chromed Elegant Wheel)yesno
Touring Specificationnoyes
Colour Specificationnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
8 total speakersyesyes
memory card slotyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
video monitoryesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
DVD playeryesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
remote trunk releaseyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
leather trim on doorsyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyes
Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)yesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyesyes
Cross Stitchingyesyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrestsyesyes
Convenience Specificationyesno
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyesyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyesyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyesyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyesyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yesyes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyesyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryesyes
Lambswool Rugsyesyes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrestsyesyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yesyes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyesyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yesyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyesyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yesyes
Front Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryesyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Polished Wheel)yesno
Front and Rear Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryesyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyesyes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyesyes
Valet Keyyesyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)yesyes
Veneer Door Inserts and Rear Quarter Insertsyesyes
Crafted Veneer Caseyesyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Alternative Wheel)yesyes
Power Bootnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
12 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
12 -way power driver seatyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Chromedyesyes
Liquid Metal Paint Rangeyesyes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyesyes
20" Alloy Wheel - Chromedyesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyesyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyesyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Chromedyesyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Chromedyesyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyesyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyesyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyesyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyesyes
Extended Rangeyesyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.
Curb weight5115 lbs.5060 lbs.
Gross weight6063 lbs.6063 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.no
Height55.3 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Exterior Colors
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Magenta
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Meteor
  • Neptune
  • Nugget Gold
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Nutmeg
  • Onyx
  • Moonbeam
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Granite
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Havana
  • Grey Violet
  • Heather
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Ice
  • Iridium
  • Kingfisher
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Claret
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Light Havana
  • Light Sapphire
  • Light Onyx
  • Alpine Green
  • Aegean Blue
  • Pale Emerald
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pale Velvet
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Peacock
  • Passion Pink
  • Orange Flame
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Hallmark
  • Breeze
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Scotia Silver
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Tempest
  • Sequin Blue
  • Silver Frost
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Silverlake
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Spruce
  • Apple Green
  • Sunset
  • Antique Gold
  • Thunder
  • Storm Grey
  • Aquamarine
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Umbrian Red
  • Arabica
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Titan Grey
  • Aurora
  • Tungsten
  • Porcelain
  • Sandstone
  • Quartzite
  • Royal Ebony
  • Sage Green (Solid)
  • Sand
  • Rubino Red
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Coral
  • Cypress
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Diamond Black
  • Extreme Silver
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • French Grey
  • Fountain Blue
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Gazelle
  • Azure Purple
  • Violette
  • Walnut
  • Venusian Grey
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Verdant
  • White Satin
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue
  • Black Sapphire
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Black Crystal
  • White Sand
  • Blue Crystal
  • Black Velvet
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Bronze
  • Brodgar
  • Burgundy
  • Burnt Oak
  • Cardinal Red
  • Burnt Orange
Interior Colors
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesyes
275/35R Z tiresyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$193,250
Starting MSRP
$174,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
