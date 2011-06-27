  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Continental GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$189,900
See Continental GT Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$189,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower567 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$189,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$189,900
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$189,900
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual zone climate controls - driver and passengeryes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)yes
Adaptive Cruise Control Systemyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Front Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Olive Ash Veneeryes
Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Madrona Veneeryes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Chestnut Veneeryes
Convenience Specificationyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Choice of Standard Seatbelt Colorsyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Smokers Packyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Polished Wheel)yes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneeryes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Valet Keyyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)yes
Veneer Door Inserts and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Bird's Eye Maple Veneeryes
Crafted Veneer Caseyes
Piano Black Veneeryes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrests (Level 1)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$189,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,900
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,900
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Liquid Metal Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
20" Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
21" Elegant Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Extended Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
21" Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5115 lbs.
Gross weight6063 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Exterior Colors
  • Porcelain
  • Anthracite
  • Grey Violet
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Antique Gold
  • Alpine Green
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Tungsten
  • Venusian Grey
  • Verdant
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Iridium
  • Storm Grey
  • Titan Grey
  • Silver Storm
  • Light Gazelle
  • Kingfisher
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Claret
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Light Havana
  • Ice
  • Light Onyx
  • Extreme Silver
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Nutmeg
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Orange Flame
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Nugget Gold
  • Magenta
  • Pale Emerald
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Black Crystal
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Arabica
  • Apple Green
  • Aurora
  • Cardinal Red
  • Brodgar
  • Amber
  • Aegean Blue
  • Gazelle
  • French Grey
  • Claret
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Light Sapphire
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Heather
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Burnt Orange
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Oak
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Sunset
  • Umbrian Red
  • Burgundy
  • Coral
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Azure Purple
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Liquid Mercury
  • White Satin
  • Thunder
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Black Sapphire
  • Sandstone
  • Silverlake
  • Meteor
  • Moroccan
  • Blue Crystal
  • Fountain Blue
  • Peacock
  • Windsor Blue
  • Royal Ebony
  • Aquamarine
  • Black Velvet
  • Diamond Black
  • Havana
  • Onyx
  • White Sand
  • Granite
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Neptune
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Cypress
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Silver Tempest
  • Moonbeam
  • Sand
  • Sage Green (Solid)
  • Pale Velvet
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Passion Pink
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Rubino Red
  • Quartzite
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Violette
  • Scotia Silver
  • Spruce
  • Walnut
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Sequin Blue
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Silver Frost
Interior Colors
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$189,900
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$189,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental GT Inventory

Related Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles