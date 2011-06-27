  1. Home
Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$182,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$182,800
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$182,800
300 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$182,800
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)yes
Bright Aluminum Door and Quarter Panelsyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)yes
Amboyna Veneer Upgradeyes
Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panelsyes
iPod Interfaceyes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Fascia Plus Front & Rear Consoleyes
Veneer Door Insertsyes
Piano Black Upgraded Veneeryes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
4-spoke Wood and Hide Steering Wheelyes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Door and Quarter Panelsyes
Sporting Gear Leveryes
3-Spoke Two-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
4-Spoke Single-Tone Hide Trimmed Heated Steering Wheelyes
Lambswool Rugsyes
4-Spoke Two-Tone Hide Trimmed Multi-Function Steering Wheelyes
Birds Eye Maple Upgraded Veneeryes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Heated Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Drilled Alloy Sport Foot-Pedalsyes
Chestnut Veneer (Mulliner)yes
Olive Ash Veneer (Mulliner)yes
Light Blue Contrast Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Light Blue Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
Madrona Upgraded Veneeryes
Embossed "BENTLEY" to Seat Facingsyes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneeryes
Blue Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Series 51yes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Plus Front & Rear Consoleyes
Valet Parking Keyyes
Light Blue Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Cordless Privacy Handsetyes
Front Seat Lumbar Massageyes
Mulliner Driving Specificationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$182,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$182,800
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Light Grey Satin Paint Finishyes
Fine Linesyes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
20" 14 Spoke Diamond Wheelyes
Bespoke Paint Color and Finish Matched to Customer Specificationyes
19" Chromed 9-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelyes
19" Chromed 5-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelyes
Paint from Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Rangeyes
19" Chromed 5-Thin-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelyes
19" Painted 9-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelyes
19" Painted 5-Thin-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelyes
20" Painted 7-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelyes
Dark Grey Satin Paint Finishyes
Recommended Duo-Tonesyes
19" 9-Spoke Two Piece Alloy Sports Wheelyes
20" Chromed 7-Spoke Alloy Sports Wheelyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5180 lbs.
Gross weight6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length189.1 in.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze
  • Umbrian Red
  • Artica
  • Burnt Oak
  • Grey Violet
  • Anthracite
  • Silver Storm
  • Titan Grey
  • Storm Grey
  • Venusian Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Beluga
  • Glacier White
  • Barnato Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Iridium
  • Brewster Green
  • Verdant
  • Silver Lake
  • Sandstone
  • Black Velvet
  • Oxford Blue
  • Black Sapphire
  • Diamond Black
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Onyx
  • Havana
  • Royal Ebony
  • White Sand
  • Blue Crystal
  • Aquamarine
  • Meteor
  • Fountain Blue
  • Peacock
  • Moroccan
  • Burgundy
  • Windsor Blue
  • Coral
  • Granite
  • Moonbeam
  • Silver Tempest
  • Cypress
  • Magnolia
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Porcelain
  • Sunset
  • Neptune
  • Antique Gold
  • Exterior Paint Color from Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Range (Mulliner)
  • St. James' Red
Interior Colors
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$182,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$182,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$182,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
