Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Continental GT Speed
Overview
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$217,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower616 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$217,000
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$217,000
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
440 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$217,000
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Adaptive Cruise Control Systemyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Cross Stitchingyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrestsyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Dark Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrestsyes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panelsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Valet Keyyes
Veneer Door Inserts and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$217,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$217,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$217,000
21" Seven Spoke Limited Edition Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Ten Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Tintyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Extended Rangeyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Front track65.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5115 lbs.
Gross weight6063 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Exterior Colors
  • White Satin
  • Light Havana
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Anthracite Satin
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Portofino
  • Aegean Blue
  • Meteor
  • Alpine Green
  • Damson
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Orange Flame
  • Burgundy
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Brodgar
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Burnt Orange
  • Bronze
  • Dragon Red
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Burnt Oak
  • Peacock
  • Pale Velvet
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Emerald
  • Aurora
  • Anthracite
  • Ice
  • Amber
  • Apple Green
  • British Racing Green 4 (Solid)
  • Black Crystal
  • Aquamarine
  • Cypress
  • Sand
  • Royal Ebony
  • Rubino Red
  • Light Sapphire
  • Arabica
  • Light Onyx
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Gazelle
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Azure Purple
  • Silver Frost
  • Spruce
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Onyx
  • Breeze
  • Thunder
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Fountain Blue
  • Extreme Silver
  • Sunset
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Neptune
  • Storm Grey
  • Granite
  • Porcelain
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Silver Storm
  • Hallmark
  • Black Velvet
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silverlake
  • Black Sapphire
  • Sequin Blue
  • Windsor Blue
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Violette
  • White Sand
  • St James Red (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Heather
  • Moonbeam
  • Grey Violet
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Claret
  • Havana
  • Kingfisher
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Magenta
  • Light Emerald
  • Titan Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Umbrian Red
  • Blue Crystal
  • Venusian Grey
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Verdant
  • Light Gazelle
Interior Colors
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Null tiresyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$217,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$217,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
