Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Continental GT Speed
Overview
Starting MSRP
$215,000
See Continental GT Speed Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Torque590 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower616 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$215,000
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$215,000
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$215,000
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Cross Stitchingyes
Lambswool Rugs (Driver and Passenger)yes
Convenience Specificationyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrestsyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrestsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Veneered Door, Rear Quarter Inserts and Rear Center Armrestyes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
'Naim for Bentley' Premium Audio System (Includes CD Changer)yes
USA Limited Edition - Le Mans Specificationyes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Valet Keyyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$215,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$215,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Standard Brakes w/Red Calipersyes
Hide Trimmed Gearchange Paddlesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheels - Black Limited Editionyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Ten Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Tintyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Extended Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Front track65.5 in.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5115 lbs.
Gross weight6063 lbs.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Apple Green
  • Antique Gold
  • Brodgar
  • Burnt Orange
  • Arabica
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Azure Purple
  • Aurora
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Burgundy
  • Burnt Oak
  • Bronze
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Black Crystal
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Black Sapphire
  • Coral
  • Cardinal Red
  • Claret
  • Citric (Solid)
  • White Satin
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Breeze
  • Gazelle
  • French Grey
  • Cypress
  • Extreme Silver
  • Fountain Blue
  • Iridium
  • Ice
  • Grey Violet
  • Diamond Black
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Light Gazelle
  • Heather
  • Light Havana
  • Magenta
  • Light Emerald
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Meteor
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Light Claret
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Onyx
  • Light Sapphire
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Pale Emerald
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Peacock
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Velvet
  • Orange Flame
  • Neptune
  • Nugget Gold
  • Porcelain
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Nutmeg
  • Silver Tempest
  • Storm Grey
  • Silver Storm
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Sage Green (Solid)
  • Sand
  • Sequin Blue
  • Silver Frost
  • Scotia Silver
  • Spruce
  • Royal Ebony
  • Rubino Red
  • Quartzite
  • Walnut
  • Violette
  • Venusian Grey
  • Verdant
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Sunset
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Windsor Blue
  • Umbrian Red
  • Titan Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Aquamarine
  • Havana
  • Granite
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Blue Crystal
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Moonbeam
  • Thunder
  • Onyx
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Hallmark
  • White Sand
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Silverlake
  • Sandstone
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Aegean Blue
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Alpine Green
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Dragon Red
Interior Colors
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Null tiresyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$215,000
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
independent suspension independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental GT Speed Inventory

